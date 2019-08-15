  • August 15, 2019

Local Harmony district earns an A

Local Harmony district earns an A

Posted: Thursday, August 15, 2019 5:24 pm

Odessa American

Five districts in the Harmony Public Schools system received A-Ratings on Thursday in the Texas Education Agency’s annual Accountability Ratings.

Two others received B-Ratings. The West District, which includes El Paso, Lubbock and Odessa was given an A, a news release said.

In addition to the district ratings, 18 of Harmony’s individual campuses also received A-ratings from the TEA on Thursday, including campuses in Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Austin, Fort Worth, Pflugerville, Garland, Carrollton, Sugar Land, Katy, Brownsville and Laredo.

The annual TEA accountability ratings measure district and individual school performance in three primary categories: “Student Achievement” (STAAR scores, college and career readiness, graduation rate), “School Progress” (academic growth and performance relative to similar districts) and “Closing the Gaps” (ensuring educational equity for all students).

TEA ACCOUNTABILITY GRADES BY DISTRICT:

  • (A) Houston North District – Serving the families of North Houston, Cypress and Bryan.
  • (A) Houston South District – Serving the families of South Houston, Katy, Sugar Land and Beaumont.
  • (A) Houston West District – Serving the families of South Houston, Katy, Sugar Land and Beaumont.
  • (A) San Antonio District – Serving the families of San Antonio, Laredo and Brownsville.
  • (A) West Texas District – Serving the families of El Paso, Lubbock and Odessa.
  • (B) Austin District – Serving the families of Austin, Cedar Park and Pflugerville.
  • (B) DFW District – Serving the families of Dallas, Fort Worth, Waco, Carrollton, Euless, Garland, Grand Prairie, and Plano.

Posted in on Thursday, August 15, 2019 5:24 pm. | Tags: , ,

