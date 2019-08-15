Local Harmony district earns an A

Five districts in the Harmony Public Schools system received A-Ratings on Thursday in the Texas Education Agency’s annual Accountability Ratings.

Two others received B-Ratings. The West District, which includes El Paso, Lubbock and Odessa was given an A, a news release said.

In addition to the district ratings, 18 of Harmony’s individual campuses also received A-ratings from the TEA on Thursday, including campuses in Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Austin, Fort Worth, Pflugerville, Garland, Carrollton, Sugar Land, Katy, Brownsville and Laredo.

The annual TEA accountability ratings measure district and individual school performance in three primary categories: “Student Achievement” (STAAR scores, college and career readiness, graduation rate), “School Progress” (academic growth and performance relative to similar districts) and “Closing the Gaps” (ensuring educational equity for all students).

TEA ACCOUNTABILITY GRADES BY DISTRICT: