Bison Book Time a chance to crack a book

In a daily tradition that has been in place since Buice Elementary School opened five years ago, students take time to relax and dive into a good book just before school ends.

The older students read on their own and the younger ones are read aloud to, Library Media Specialist Brandy Dugger said. A lot of times during that time, community members also will read to the students.

Alicia Press, former principal and now an executive director of elementary education, bought the practice to Buice. It comes from Donalyn Miller’s book “The Book Whisperer.”

“It talks about the importance of self-selected, independent reading time so Bison Book Time was designed after that,” Dugger said.

The book also talks about finding a time and honoring it, so Dugger said the campus makes sure that the last 30 minutes of the day is uninterrupted and used just for reading.

“It is honored every day,” Dugger said. “We’re not scheduling anything during those times, other than reading so if we have a community member that wants to come and read it’s usually scheduled during the Bison Book Time.”

“Research shows that when you have that self-selected, independent reading time that you’re going to see student achievement growth all across the board,” she added.

She said it’s felt that Buice has shown growth in its standardized testing since it opened.

“… We feel a lot of that is attributed to our Bison Book Time. However, we don’t have data or statistics to back up that it’s actually coming from that, but we have shown growth every single year,” Dugger said.

The school also sends surveys to parents and parents are telling the school that students are reading for fun more.

Teachers can do whatever they want in terms of dimming the lights, projecting a fireplace or letting students read in the school’s hub, a centrally located open area outside the classroom space. Students can lay down and read or sit under a blanket.

The kindergarten and first-grade students are having books read to them since they aren’t ready to engage in independent reading yet, Dugger said.

There are certain goals set and incentives for those who meet them.

Tommy Armendarez, an 8-year-old third-grade, said reading helps him relax at the end of the day.

“Sometimes we get to pick pillows. We get to go to the library and use our teachers’ books and stuff and read with friends,” Armendarez said.

The teachers sometimes have books in their classrooms that students can read.

“I like that you can read whatever you want,” he added.

Aleigha Phariss, also an 8-year-old third-grader said she really enjoys Bison Reading Time.

“I actually love it because it’s all quiet and you get time to read and sometimes draw …,” Phariss said.

“My favorite part is when we’re all quiet and there’s kind of like peace,” she said.

Dugger said the circulation rate at the library is extremely high.

“A lot of times when I’m going through the books putting them back up, there are bookmarks in them and usually the bookmarks are found at the end of the book,” she said.

“We are seeing our students are reading more and they are circulating our books a lot more, as well,” Dugger added.

Principal Jessica Rickman said at Buice one of their pillars is literacy.

“So it was a good fit for our vision of the school. We give the students 30 minutes of uninterrupted choice reading each day in order to promote a love of reading in our students. This in turn, increases reading ability and interest in our students. Our teachers are great at helping students find books and genres of books that they enjoy, and even if they have never loved to read before, they develop that love of reading here,” Rickman said in an email.