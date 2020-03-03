District AVID students outperform peers nationally in completion of AP exams

Last year, 68 percent of Ector County ISD high school seniors participating in AVID sat for at least one Advanced Placement exam, compared to the national rate of 39 percent, a news release said.

Studies have shown that participation in AP coursework and exams have a positive impact on a student’s high school GPA, college acceptance and retention, and eligibility to receive scholarships.

“The work our AVID team does for student success is amazing,” said ECISD AVID Director Amy Anderson. “This marks the beginning of the transformation of our efforts to see students to and through postsecondary opportunities. May this small recognition of the outstanding work spark greater outcomes for students who choose to be part of our AVID family.”

In ECISD, AVID is offered to seventh through 12th graders as an elective course that, like any other class, meets regularly. Each week, students receive two hours of instruction, two hours in tutor-led study groups, and one hour in motivational activities and academic survival skills, including critical reading and writing skills, the release said.

At elementary schools, AVID strategies are embedded in the fourth and fifth-grade curriculum. Students receive the following strategies in their multi-subject non-elective classrooms: organizational tools; student success skills; partnerships; and WICOR (Writing, Inquiry, Collaboration, Organization, and Reading). The use of these skills will help students’ preparation for junior high and create a smoother transition, as well.

Ector County Independent School District joins the more than 7,000 kindergarten through 12th grade schools and districts across 47 states that impact more than 2 million students, 66 percent of which are low-income or first-generation college students.