  • March 3, 2020

District AVID students outperform peers nationally in completion of AP exams - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

District AVID students outperform peers nationally in completion of AP exams

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> On the net

Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 7:43 pm

District AVID students outperform peers nationally in completion of AP exams oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

New data for ECISD’s class of 2019 seniors enrolled in the district’s Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program — a nationally recognized program that prepares students to successfully pursue college and career opportunities after high school — reflects ECISD’s focus on college readiness for all students.

Last year, 68 percent of Ector County ISD high school seniors participating in AVID sat for at least one Advanced Placement exam, compared to the national rate of 39 percent, a news release said.

Studies have shown that participation in AP coursework and exams have a positive impact on a student’s high school GPA, college acceptance and retention, and eligibility to receive scholarships.

“The work our AVID team does for student success is amazing,” said ECISD AVID Director Amy Anderson. “This marks the beginning of the transformation of our efforts to see students to and through postsecondary opportunities. May this small recognition of the outstanding work spark greater outcomes for students who choose to be part of our AVID family.”

In ECISD, AVID is offered to seventh through 12th graders as an elective course that, like any other class, meets regularly. Each week, students receive two hours of instruction, two hours in tutor-led study groups, and one hour in motivational activities and academic survival skills, including critical reading and writing skills, the release said.

At elementary schools, AVID strategies are embedded in the fourth and fifth-grade curriculum. Students receive the following strategies in their multi-subject non-elective classrooms: organizational tools; student success skills; partnerships; and WICOR (Writing, Inquiry, Collaboration, Organization, and Reading). The use of these skills will help students’ preparation for junior high and create a smoother transition, as well.

Ector County Independent School District joins the more than 7,000 kindergarten through 12th grade schools and districts across 47 states that impact more than 2 million students, 66 percent of which are low-income or first-generation college students.

Posted in on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 7:43 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
49°
Humidity: 82%
Winds: NE at 14mph
Feels Like: 43°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 47°
Cloudy, periods of rain. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 49°/Low 38°
Rain and wind. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 69°/Low 40°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]