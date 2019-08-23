  • August 23, 2019

PDC Energy scholarships fund future teachers’ college expenses - Odessa American: ECISD

PDC Energy scholarships fund future teachers’ college expenses

Posted: Friday, August 23, 2019 5:29 pm

By Courtney Borchert

The University of Texas Permian Basin is partnering with an oil and gas company to reduce student loan debt for College of Education undergraduates.

The PDC Energy Education Scholarship will award six students $10,000 for tuition, fees and books with the promise that they will work at least two years in local independent school districts, including Ector County ISD, Midland ISD, Greenwood ISD, Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD and Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD.

UTPB students Vanessa Alonzo, Yamileth Orozco, Febi Tovar and Tynna Sanchez accepted education scholarships during the signing ceremony held Friday at the J. Conrad Dunagan Library. Applications remain open for two additional education students through the College of Education.

UTPB President Sandra Woodley said the university is continuing work with corporate partners, donors and those with a vested interest in education to meet regional workforce needs as school districts continue to struggle to hire enough teachers.

She said recruiting and training the next generation of educators is high on UTPB’s priority list and she was excited to partner with a community-minded business.

Dave Kulmann, PDC Energy senior community relations manager, said the company was looking to make an impact in the Permian Basin.

“We all know how important education is for our kids and we all know that teachers play a huge part in helping our kids succeed in life,” Kulmann said. “PDC Energy recognizes the importance of teachers, but we also recognize the real issues that they face. Student loans are a huge burden and the less our future teachers have in student loan debt, the more they can enter and stay in this wonderful profession.”

Sanchez is a senior at UTPB and said she has worked as a waitress while in school to help cover tuition costs.

She said she has largely paid her way through college on her own but has received financial help from her parents for tuition payments she could not make and gas for her vehicle.

“The scholarship means so much to me…to know this last year I’m secure,” she said. “It’s a big blessing in my life and I’m thankful that I got this.”

Contact Courtney Borchert at cborchert@oaoa.com or by calling 432-333-7768.

