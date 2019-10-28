Travis Ambassadors take on leadership role

To help develop leadership skills in her students that they can take with them to middle school, Travis Magnet Elementary Principal Amy Russell has started the Travis Ambassadors.

The select group of about 22 fifth-graders was chosen through an application and interview process.

“Teachers were asking them some very deep questions. What are your strengths? What are your weaknesses? What are your dreams of Travis? They have a whole script of questions they can ask,” Russell said. “The kids dressed up that day. They practiced their questions” and had interviews the week of Oct. 14.

Travis has grades three, four and five. Since it is more of a focused campus, Russell said her job is to try and “get them where they need to be … and then prepare them to be more independent in middle school.”

Russell said she read the names of the students and told them to come to the office.

“When they came to the office, I took tons of pictures of them; one at a time I took their picture with me in front of the butterfly. That’s my theme this year is the butterfly — spread our wings and fly. I congratulated them and shook their hands,” she added.

Russell said she talked to the students again and told them they would no longer walk the same after that day because they have a large responsibility on their shoulders.

“… Now you’re going to help students; you’re going to help families; you’re going to help adults. They were like, ‘How are we going to help families?’ How are we going to help adults?’ I said I’m glad you asked that. On Nov. 5, we’re having our first parent homework night and I said you … ambassadors are going to come in and help parents. You’re going to talk to parents. You’re going to show them some homework tips. I said you’re the face of Travis. If we have visitors come into the building, we want to be able to pull the ambassadors down to give people tours of the building to tell them what’s strong and weak. I’m very excited,” Russell said.

She said she doesn’t know yet exactly what the program will look like, but Mary Ramos, a fifth-grade math and science teacher, wanted to be in charge of the ambassadors.

Ramos said she decided to head up the ambassadors because she felt the school needed a program where students could have some involvement and be in charge of their education.

“We had an open application process, so any student in fifth grade could apply for the program. But upon reviewing the applications and teacher recommendations, because they had to have two letters of recommendation from a teacher or staff here at the school, on the application they had to tell us why they wanted to be an ambassador; what qualities they had that would make them a good candidate; and then if they were involved in anything outside of school as well,” Ramos said.

From there, they chose students to be interviewed by herself and another teacher. They interviewed the students from a list of questions. Students were provided with a list of possible questions they might be asked beforehand, Ramos said.

“… That way they had time to kind of prepare themselves,” she said.

Ramos added that picking students was difficult.

“The ones that stood out were very social. They presented themselves well. They have the leadership characteristics. … You don’t have to ask them to help out. They help out other students in the classroom” and they are well behaved, she said.

“As far as passing (or) failing, we really didn’t want to eliminate them based on their struggles in the classroom. But they do have a behavior contract that they have to sign,” Ramos said.

Some of the ambassadors’ duties will be to help other students with their homework, provide tutoring, if they’re able, give tours of the building and be involved when there are parent night activities on campus.

Closer to Christmas, Ramos said there will be a community service project where they will be in charge of a food collection.

“We also have plans to meet once a month and to do some leadership training with them to help them advance those skills that they have,” Ramos said.

The hope is that the students will transfer those skills to middle school to help them be better students and better peers. She added that colleges and universities have ambassador programs, as well.

Eslianny Jerez, a 10-year-old fifth-grader, said she wasn’t sure what an ambassador was at first. But when she found out it was about helping people, she was sold.

“Helping out is my favorite thing to do. I like to help out kids if they need it. That’s why I wanted to become an ambassador, to help Travis become a better campus,” Jerez said.

Richard “R.J.” Natividad, also a 10-year-old fifth-grader, said he wants to help the school.

“I have to be more responsible than I ever was. It is actually enjoyable because. It’s easier to help people and help out the school as well,” Natividad said.