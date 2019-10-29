Foundation unveils Bookworms vending

The Education Foundation’s Bookworms program is now impacting more than 7,000 prekindergarten through first grade students each month with a free book that they can take home and keep.

At Ross Elementary School Tuesday, a Bookworms vending machine was set up through a grant called “Reading is a Tasty Treat.”

“We are so excited to see how the students at Ross Elementary respond to the Bookworm vending machine!” Education Foundation Director Celeste Potter said in a news release. “This is a great compliment to our Bookworms Literacy Program that currently provides students in grades pre-k through first grade with a new book each month. Research shows that books in the home has a positive payoff in improved test scores so any opportunity to get books in the hands of our students is a win.”

The Bookworm Vending Machine comes to ECISD from Global Vending Group out of Amherst, N.Y.

Director of Literacy Jaime Miller wrote the $5,000 grant, which came from the foundation. Potter said in an email that the grant covers the cost of the machine and the books to fill it.

The machine sues special tokens that the students earn for good grades, good attendance, positive attitude and other attributes, Potter said. They will use the tokens to “buy” themselves a book that is theirs to keep to promote at-home, family reading.

Potter said they would love to put more machines at other campuses around the district, but that would rely on support from the community. The machine costs $4,115 (freight included). She added that anyone wishing to sponsor a machine at an ECISD school is encouraged to contact her directly at 432-456-7059.

In the Bookworms program, every grade level receives a different book.

“A member of the community comes in and reads them the story and talks to them about it. It’s not just about reading the story; it’s talking to them about front cover, back cover, spine; the difference between an author and an illustrator,” Potter said.

She added that students think it’s so cool when the author and illustrator are the same person.

Potter, who also serves as development director for ECISD, said the stories sometimes have good lessons to talk about such as not judging people by the way they look and that we’re all different, but we’re all special.

“But at the end of the day, we just wanted to get books into the hands of students because kindergarten teachers were telling us that’s where they are struggling is in kindergarten,” Potter said.

The books students receive from Bookworms may be the only one they have for a month. But eventually, by the time they get up to first or second grade, they can have a good library going and reading for those 15 minutes isn’t a problem.

“Teachers are telling us that discipline is becoming less of an issue in the classrooms,” because if the children want to be there for the special reader, they have to behave, Potter said. Even if they don’t get to hear the reading, the children still receive the book, she said.

Potter added that schools are seeing increased parental involvement as a result of the reading program.

She said Ector County ISD is seeing an increase in reading scores and officials will start providing the foundation with semester reports so they can start tracking how students are doing.

The foundation was awarded a $50,000 grant in June from the Carl B. and Florence E. King to grow the Bookworms Literacy Program in Ector County ISD. The grant helped to ensure that every student in prekindergarten, kindergarten and first grade would receive a book once a month.

“I’m looking into, once we get this really established and rolled out, adding second grade,” Potter said.

It’s possible third grade may be added eventually.

Complex Community Federal Credit Union has also been a big help because they go to the ECISD central receiving warehouse, put donation stickers on them and get all the boxes ready for every reader and deliver it to the readers monthly.

“We could not do this program at this magnitude without their support. They’re a huge help,” Potter said.

Reading to students is positive not just for the youngsters, but for the readers and the teachers because it helps reinforce the fun and value of reading, Potter said.

“I love being a Bookworms reader. The kids are always excited to come to the library and hear a new story, and then they got a copy of the book to take home. It is such a good program for promoting the fun of reading. Those kindergartners are bundles of energy! I think I benefit more from the experience than they probably do,” Communications Officer Mike Adkins said.

Potter said she has talked to people in Midland who are interested in having the program there.

“It would be great for our entire community, the Permian Basin community, if something as simple as this can turn things around and get us all where we need to be,” Potter said.