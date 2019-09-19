  • September 19, 2019

SHAC seeking members

SHAC seeking members

Posted: Thursday, September 19, 2019 5:12 pm

SHAC seeking members

Ector County ISD is looking for three parents and three community representatives — who are not parents — to fill openings on the School Health Advisory Council (SHAC).

This is a one or two-year appointment by the ECISD Board of Trustees. The SHAC meets a minimum of four times per year from October to May and studies topics related to student health and safety. The committee is also instrumental in exploring curriculum that facilitates the connection between student health, safety, and learning, a news release said.

The deadline to apply is noon Sept. 23.

Applicants should submit a current resume and apply online at this link https://bit.ly/2lWdMZc

For more information, contact Assistant Athletic Director Hil Ochoa at Hilberto.ochoa@ectorcountyisd.org.

Posted in on Thursday, September 19, 2019 5:12 pm.

