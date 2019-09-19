SHAC seeking members

This is a one or two-year appointment by the ECISD Board of Trustees. The SHAC meets a minimum of four times per year from October to May and studies topics related to student health and safety. The committee is also instrumental in exploring curriculum that facilitates the connection between student health, safety, and learning, a news release said.
The deadline to apply is noon Sept. 23.
Applicants should submit a current resume and apply online at this link https://bit.ly/2lWdMZc
For more information, contact Assistant Athletic Director Hil Ochoa at Hilberto.ochoa@ectorcountyisd.org.