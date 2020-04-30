  • April 30, 2020

High schools to plant signs honoring Class of 2020 - Odessa American: ECISD

High schools to plant signs honoring Class of 2020

Posted: Thursday, April 30, 2020 5:32 pm

Each of Ector County ISD’s five high schools will honor the Class of 2020 in a special way, by placing signs in the grounds around the school announcing the colleges, universities or career tracks the graduates have chosen to pursue after graduation.

At 2:30 p.m. Friday, a few staff members and students at Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd Street will put up the signs in front of the main entrance to the school.

This plan was in place before spring break and the subsequent school closures. It was intended to be a visual reminder of what lies ahead for this year’s graduates, and inspire underclassmen to begin thinking about their futures, too, a news release said. While it will not be seen by students every day in May, the signs will still serve the same purpose.

