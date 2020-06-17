  • June 17, 2020

ECISD selects Discovery Education Experience to support student learning - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

ECISD selects Discovery Education Experience to support student learning

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 3:10 pm

ECISD selects Discovery Education Experience to support student learning Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

SILVER SPRING, MD. Ector County Independent School District announced Wednesday the selection of Discovery Education Experience to support both its current Virtual Summer School program and kindergarten through 12 teaching and learning district wide during the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

ECISD’s use of Discovery Education’s high-quality resources, instructional supports, and job-embedded professional learning assists the district’s efforts to continue student learning now and in the future, either in a classroom setting or through distance learning. Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.

To support the district’s current Virtual Summer School program and prepare educators to maintain the continuity of education in the coming school year in the event of a second wave of COVID-19 infections, the district selected the award-winning Discovery Education Experience.

A flexible K-12 learning platform, Experience provides compelling high-quality content, ready-to-use digital lessons, unique collaboration tools, and professional learning resources that gives educators everything they need to facilitate instruction and create lasting educational impact. Built for all learners, grade levels, subject areas, and interests, Experience brings new excitement and relevance to the topics educators teach and reaches and engages every student wherever learning is taking place.

Discovery Education will also support a new professional learning initiative ECISD is implementing districtwide. Through this initiative, district educators will learn new strategies for creating engaging learning experiences for students that blend both digital resources and face-to-face instruction though job-embedded professional learning opportunities facilitated by Discovery Education staff. These strategies, which are applicable in both the classroom and remote learning environment, will prepare educators to provide all students high quality instruction wherever learning is taking place.

ECISD’s partnership with Discovery Education continues district teachers’ access to the Discovery Education Community. A global community of education professionals, the Discovery Education Community connects members across school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable networking, idea sharing, and inspiration.

For more information about Discovery Education’s digital resources and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Facebook, follow us on Twitter at @DiscoveryEd, or find us on Instagram and Pinterest.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 3:10 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
82°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: SSE at 16mph
Feels Like: 84°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 71°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 101°/Low 72°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 95°/Low 70°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]