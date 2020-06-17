ECISD selects Discovery Education Experience to support student learning

SILVER SPRING, MD. Ector County Independent School District announced Wednesday the selection of Discovery Education Experience to support both its current Virtual Summer School program and kindergarten through 12 teaching and learning district wide during the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

ECISD’s use of Discovery Education’s high-quality resources, instructional supports, and job-embedded professional learning assists the district’s efforts to continue student learning now and in the future, either in a classroom setting or through distance learning. Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.

To support the district’s current Virtual Summer School program and prepare educators to maintain the continuity of education in the coming school year in the event of a second wave of COVID-19 infections, the district selected the award-winning Discovery Education Experience.

A flexible K-12 learning platform, Experience provides compelling high-quality content, ready-to-use digital lessons, unique collaboration tools, and professional learning resources that gives educators everything they need to facilitate instruction and create lasting educational impact. Built for all learners, grade levels, subject areas, and interests, Experience brings new excitement and relevance to the topics educators teach and reaches and engages every student wherever learning is taking place.

Discovery Education will also support a new professional learning initiative ECISD is implementing districtwide. Through this initiative, district educators will learn new strategies for creating engaging learning experiences for students that blend both digital resources and face-to-face instruction though job-embedded professional learning opportunities facilitated by Discovery Education staff. These strategies, which are applicable in both the classroom and remote learning environment, will prepare educators to provide all students high quality instruction wherever learning is taking place.

ECISD’s partnership with Discovery Education continues district teachers’ access to the Discovery Education Community. A global community of education professionals, the Discovery Education Community connects members across school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable networking, idea sharing, and inspiration.

For more information about Discovery Education’s digital resources and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Facebook, follow us on Twitter at @DiscoveryEd, or find us on Instagram and Pinterest.