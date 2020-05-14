Consortium forms to make face shields

A consortium of people and institutions from across the Permian Basin have banded together to make personal protective equipment for medical providers with 3D printers.

Four Ector County ISD career and technical education teachers are just a fraction of the group that spans into physicians, deans and librarians from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, the University of Texas Permian Basin, Odessa College, Midland College, Museum of the Southwest and U.S. Navy recruiter Elias Grey, among others.

Career and Technical Education teachers from Odessa and Permian high schools are making shield components. They include Adolfo Zubia and Rosa Glover from OHS and Jose Bautista and Maria Rincon from PHS. The group is headed by Dr. Natalia Schlabritz-Lutsevich at Texas Tech.

“There are a lot of us that are doing every (aspect). Then we turn them in to UTPB where they actually put them together,” Glover said.

Each part of the group, called Shields for Souls, makes a part of the face shields. Zubia said they have turned in 210 mask buckles.

Zubia a teacher at OHS said they 3D print the model the group wants. He said they have been making shield components since mid-April.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to help the community … not only being teachers in the classroom helping our kids, but also helping the community through these difficult times,” Permian teacher Jose Bautista said.

Zubia said it takes about 20 minutes to make a mask buckle and Glover said it’s usually made in batches. Six buckles would take about three hours.

“It’s not an exact science when it comes to time because sometimes you might print some perfect ones and then some might fail and then you redo it and change some settings to get it right. You don’t get it right every single time,” Zubia said.

Bautista noted that if you print constantly, you have to be there to watch it.

Glover said Ector County ISD’s Executive Director of CTE Carla Byrne got them involved in the project.

“She’s aware that we had 3D printing capabilities,” Zubia said. “She’s very involved so she knows what we have and what we don’t have so when she heard about the opportunity, what professionals were doing, she said well maybe we can get involved, too. She let us know and we went from there.”

At this point, Zubia said, there are no plans to stop.

“There is no endgame,” he said. “We’re going to do it until the needs are fulfilled.”

The shields have gone to area hospitals and clinics throughout West Texas, as far away as Presidio, Pecos and Monahans.

Glover said there are really a lot of people involved.

Zubia said a conference call is conducted from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday and the group is constantly adding new members.

Bautista, like his colleagues, never thought he would be using his skills in this way.

“I thought we would be printing toys for our projects, prototypes and stuff like that. Nothing like this,” Bautista said.

Erik Wilkinson, regional director of the library of at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, got a text from one of the faculty members at the end of March with a news story about three people involved in 3D printing of personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals.

Ever since he was given the green light to print PPE, Wilkinson has been making his shield frames at home in Andrews.

“I’m 3D printing the frame, kind of the top part of the face shields. Then once I’ve done those, I take them up to Odessa Bible Church, drop them off for clean up and assembly” and future distribution, Wilkinson said.

“It’s basically how the women when they play tennis they have a cap they wear, but they have the ability to have their pony tail sticking out the back. It’s kind of like that, so it’s open on the top and it kind of sits on the top of the head and we have the ability to put a clear shield in front of it, either by punching a hole or sticking it into the frame itself,” he added.

Wilkinson said Grey has about 10 printers going at the Odessa Bible Church but other people are also bringing up the parts for the face shields and dropping them off.

He said he has dropped off shields at Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews and they were very happy to get them.

Wilkinson said if he made the frames singly, it would take about an hour, but Gray is printing them in sets of three and they’re stacked one on top of the other. They take about three and a half to four hours to print.

“The way they’re designed, you just kind of break them apart very carefully and then you have the individual pieces that you can attach the clear shield to,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said he has loved being able to help out.

“It’s kind of interesting because when we first started 3D printing at the library (at TTUHSC in Odessa), we realized it’s going to be the future. It’s kind of a weird silver lining during the pandemic that 3D printing has kind of found its place; the ability to make PPE in such a quick manner and get it to the healthcare professionals as quickly as possible,” he said.

George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa fashion teacher Cynthia Allcorn also has been helping out by making masks. Allcorn, her mother and a friend worked together on them. She said their friend helped cut them and she and her mother constructed them.

They had material on hand from donations over the past year. They made about 100 masks, or a little bit over that, and they were set to go to the daycare center for the medical community at Zavala Elementary School.

“Our CTE team is like a family, truly,” Allcorn said. “It’s an extraordinary group of people, so we’re very used to working together for any reason whether it’s just a requirement, or whether it’s to help other people, or to help kids or whatever so it really wasn’t unusual or surprising.”

Sometimes fashion class can go under the radar, but she tried to stress to students that they have a skill and a talent now that can really help.

“And of course anything for the community that we can do we want to do. That’s one of the lessons I try to teach my kids in fashion. There’s a lot of glamour and a lot of struggle for what’s reality and what’s not reality, as far as the fashion world goes and money and self- acknowledgement. But one of the lessons that I really love to teach my kids is that you have a skill now that you can use to pursue a very successful and very lucrative career, but you also have a skill which you can use to bless others and use on a personal level. So I think that’s fun and it was fun to share with the kids what I was doing …,” Allcorn said.

The students weren’t able to help because not all of them have machines at home.

“But I’m sure they would have loved it because it’s one of their favorite things, but to get to model that for them … that’s the heart of what we do in my classroom is how do you use what you’ve been given for the good?” she added.