Education Partnership talks POWER bag initiative

The purpose of POWER, which stands for Power of Words and Early Reading, is to encourage the community to read, speak and interact with children as frequently as possible, starting at birth.

It will launch Jan. 1, 2020, at Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center with the birth of the first baby of the year. Lorraine Perryman, who is on the executive committee of the Education Partnership, said ORMC has donated $25,000 and MCH, $50,000.

POWER bags will be distributed to parents of newborns with resources for them to start communicating and reading to their children from day one. The bags will include a Centers for Disease Control milestone moments book, CDC age-level baby book, a Scholastic book, baby toy keys, a baby bib, articles, a magnet and website information for additional resources.

Perryman noted that everything will be in an English and Spanish version.

Perryman said the hospitals and University of Texas Permian Basin had input into what will go into the bag.

A bag stuffing party is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 17 at the West Texas Food Bank. All 5,000 bags will be prepared, stored and then distributed as needed.

The mission of POWER is to provide the community with tools and resources to help promote language development and early literacy in children, also beginning at birth. The vision is that all children in the Permian Basin will enter school kindergarten ready.

Perryman said 5,000 children are born in Ector County every year.

The Education Partnership Leadership Team is aiming to find ways the community as a whole can improve education “from cradle to career.”

Last spring, Perryman said she heard about POWER, or Brain bags as they were called, when Quint Studer, a Pensacola, Fla., businessman, spoke at Medical Center. She said he spoke about the bags very briefly, but her interest was piqued. She talked to him about it afterward.

From there, a POWER subcommittee with 18 to 20 people started meeting. She said 65 percent of children in Ector County are not kindergarten ready. While she didn’t have state figures, Perryman said her gut tells her that’s “ridiculously high.”

Perryman said the committee hopes to work with pediatricians in town and build a component for grandparent and sibling involvement.

Adrian Vega, executive director of the Education Partnership, said the community needs ECISD to be successful. But they can’t do it by themselves. As we move toward 2020,Vega said the partnership talk about work groups that need to be formed.

Daniel Harper, chairperson of the Middle School Engagement Action Network, and ECISD AVID Director Amy Anderson spoke about the AVID leadership coaching program, which is now at all the middle schools in ECISD.

Harper said he, Anderson and Chief Technology Officer Kellie Wilks will present the leadership coaching program at the AVID national conference Dec. 12-14.

Muri also presented his look, listen and learn tour results to the audience. He said ECISD is a fast-growth district that picked up 1,635 students from November 2018 to October 2019.

Muri presented demographics and said full-day prekindergarten will be offered to eligible students starting in August 2020. He said ECISD has 43 campuses and 53 percent of students are economically disadvantaged or students of poverty.

Currently, the district serves 1,422 students in prekindergarten. Some 91 percent, or 1,295 attend a half day and 9 percent, or 127, attend full day kindergarten. They are mostly children of employees, he said.

Most ECISD teachers have one to five years of experience. Muri said that is seen across the state. More teachers are getting alternative certification and the district has almost a 20 percent teacher turnover rate.

The district has openings for about 350 teachers. Fifty-six percent of teachers want to stay in the profession. Muri noted that the district has saved money over the last several years because those jobs haven’t been filled. He added that some of the teachers are millennials who tend to change careers more frequently, but also that ECISD hasn’t been able to attract teachers.

If you are hired as a first-year principal, you are more likely to fill a vacancy at a low-performing school, Muri said.

He mentioned facility needs and said as of 2017 they were estimated at $605,881,309. Muri said that would be just to bring the facilities up to standard.

Muri said students who are engaged in school through sports, fine arts, clubs and activities are more likely to stay in school and the better they will do academically.

Fifty-five percent of the 2018 ECISD graduates have enrolled in college.

By 2020, Muri said in a previous article, 70 percent of the jobs created in Texas will require a degree or certification beyond a high school diploma, but in 2013, 6.5 percent of the 2013 graduating class earned one of the following within six years of high school graduation:

>> A level 1 or 2 certificate.

>> A two-year college degree.

>> A four-year college degree.

Vega said the community needs to make sure it is making those relationships with students and show them a clear pathway to careers. One of those will be the Odessa College Sewell Auto Tech facility, which is expected to open in February.

ECISD students are already taking auto tech classes. Ford is putting in a Ford asset certification program so students trained through the program can go to any Ford dealership or service Ford fleets.

Other partnerships are the OC to UTPB fast-track teaching program where students can complete a degree in three years and the ACCESS program is a virtual mentoring program for middle school children, Vega said.

“It’s an exciting time,” he said.