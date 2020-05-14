  • May 14, 2020

Graduation plan and processional guidelines

Graduation plan and processional guidelines

Posted: Thursday, May 14, 2020 12:22 pm

Graduation plan and processional guidelines

Ector County ISD has announced plans to celebrate the class of 2020 with an eye toward health and safety and social distancing guidelines.

These are the plans:

> Virtual graduation streamed at the originally scheduled day and time for each graduation ceremony. The pre-recorded event includes speeches, and every senior being given the chance to participate by submitting a photo, message or short video.

With the online celebration students can still share this moment with family, friends, and the academic community. The watch page URL will be shared with schools and students. ECISD will also share the URL on https://www.ectorcountyisd.org/, district and campus social media pages, and also send out a Parent Link with the URL information.

>> Odessa Collegiate Academy: 10 a.m. May 22.

>> OCTECHS: Noon, May 22.

>> George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa: 2 p.m. May 22.

>> Permian High School: 8:30 p.m. May 22.

>> Odessa High School: 8:30 p.m. May 23.

>> Light up Ratliff Stadium on graduation nights in honor of our 2020 graduates.

>> Traditional graduation for our 2020 graduates at a later date.

>> Personalized yard signs for each graduate.

>> Higher Education Institution and career path yard signs posted at the high schools to celebrate choices made by graduates.

>> Top 10 Graduates recognized during the virtual board meeting on May 19.

>> Graduation vehicle processional: The district will provide an opportunity for graduates to drive by the school staff and have a diploma cover and commencement program handed to them by the principal, giving the graduate and parents a chance to experience a graduation ceremony this spring. These vehicle processions will take place during the final week of the school year as follows:

>> Odessa Collegiate Academy: 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Odessa College campus.

>> OCTECHS: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.  Monday, Odessa College campus.

>> G.H.W.B. New Tech Odessa: 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 19, New Tech Odessa campus.

>> Permian High School: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 20, Ratliff Stadium.

>> Odessa High School: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 21, Ratliff Stadium.

Processional guidelines:

Only vehicles with signs distributed by the campus will be allowed into the Ratliff Stadium parking lot. No other vehicles will be allowed into the stadium parking lot.

All vehicles will follow the processional (traffic flow maps are posted at www.ectorcountyisd.org).

Graduate may have family in the vehicle.

No trailers can be attached to a vehicle and no riders in the back of pick-up trucks.

Everyone in the vehicle must answer the screening questions required by the minimum standard health protocols. Be prepared to answer the following screening questions:

>> New or worsening signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19.

>> Cough.

>> Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

>> Chills.

>> Repeated shaking with chills.

>> Muscle pain.

>> Headache.

>> Sore throat.

>> Loss of taste or smell.

>> Diarrhea.

>> Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit.

>> Known close contact with a person who is lab confirmed to have COVID-19.

>> No one is allowed to exit the vehicle at any time during the processional.

>> No one is allowed to ride on top or outside of the vehicle.

>> Graduates are encouraged to wear cap/gown and face mask/gloves; graduates may decorate the vehicle; graduates will promptly leave the area after receiving diploma cover.

All Student Code of Conduct rules apply during the event.

Posted in on Thursday, May 14, 2020 12:22 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

