Turnaround plans focus on improving math

With approval from the Texas Education Agency, turnaround plans for Bowie, Crockett and Wilson & Young middle schools and Burnet Elementary will be implemented next year.

Executive Director for Leadership Dalia Benavides said only campuses that have received F ratings from TEA for the past two years must have turnaround plans.

The plans have been written to be implemented by each campus for the next three years if they are unable to earn the state’s “Met Standard” designation.

“We have all of our schools that are not doing well had to have a targeted improvement plan, but only the F schools for the second year have to do a turnaround plan.

The targeted improvement plans have been implemented, but not the turnaround plans. Those aren’t implemented until next year,” Benavides said.

Ector County Independent School District has 16 failing campuses out of 43.

Benavides said these are original turnaround plans, as opposed to revised.

“But in creating those plans, we had to submit them to TEA and TEA gave us some feedback to make some changes to them before they went to the board,” Benavides said.

The targeted improvement plans were submitted in September and those are on a one-year cycle, she said.

Alicia Press, an executive director for leadership, said there are similarities between the targeted improvement plans and the turnaround plans. The schools with turnaround plans have targeted improvement plans, as well.

Annette Macias, executive director of accountability, said the targeted improvement plans are specific and the turnaround plans are more broad.

Officials said the campuses with turnaround plans can start laying the groundwork before they have to implement them.

Some of the work has already started. As part of the tip plan they’ve already started some of those and some of that work is going to continue into the turnaround plan.

Bonham, Bowie and Wilson & Young are using Teach to One to provide individualized learning for math.

Bowie and Wilson & Young received Math Innovation Zone grants for the program, Macias said.

“Teach to One is considered part of the innovation. It’s new and different, radically different than what we’ve done before,” Benavides said.

Bowie and Wilson & Young are still subject to accountability and students are still going to take the STAAR test.

“It’s just the interventions that they’re required to do. We’re still waiting to hear from the state on if they’re going to have to implement those,” Macias said.

Macias said Teach to One is currently being implemented in sixth grade so with the MIZ grant they’ll be funded to implement it in seventh and eight grade.

Reading and math are the weak points at the schools.

Benavides acknowledged that the schools are doing better in math than reading.

“We don’t have any innovative programs for reading other than we’ve just got to get our kids to read more and read often and comprehend better. Math offers us more solutions at this point,” Benavides said.

The data shared at a recent ECISD Board of Trustees meeting was based on short-cycle assessments.

“It wasn’t a full-length test that really is comparable to the STAAR. It’s just short chunks of the standards, every two or three weeks; sometimes a little bit longer. While on those short-cycle assessments, campuses are doing better it’s usually when they take that summative assessment that we don’t necessarily see the growth that we’re seeing in the smaller tests,” Macias said.

Summative: a test that you give at the end of a course or at the end of the year that assess the skills that were taught throughout the year.

Formative testing assesses students on a short-term basis. It could be a short test at the end of the week or the same day.

Summative tests are given toward the end of the year to see where students are and see if they have retained what they’ve learned, Benavides said.

Teach to One has been in place since the beginning of the year. There have been reports that the program is ineffective.

Macias said it’s not showing the gains people thought it would.

“I think the research is kind of mixed and only because so much of it depends on the implementation, on whether each entity implements it the way they’re supposed to so just like anything you can do research and find a little bit of both; some that it does work; some that it doesn’t,” Benavides said.

“They’ve told us from the very beginning when we started using the program that there will be what they call an implementation dip,” Benavides said. “In other words, anytime you start something new and teachers are learning how to do that process, sometimes you’ll see that the scores go down just a little. It’s a dip before they see the program being run like it’s supposed to be run. So we’re expecting an implementation dip, but we’ll see. We’re still not sure how that’s going to pan out. That’s one of the reasons why the state has done the Math Innovation Zone to let us know that it’s OK that we’re trying to something new …”

This year, Benavides said Teach to One was put in place in sixth grade. Next year, ECISD is considering seventh grade and then she believes eighth grade.

“We’ve got to give it some time before we can make a determination whether or not it’s going to work for us, so I think we’re committed to the implementation of it over time,” Benavides said. “That’s a decision that has to be made once we see a trend in data over time and it just is going to take a while before we get to that point of whether or not those decisions need to be made.”

With reading, Benavides said, the district is using what it has at its disposal.

“We don’t have any special programs for that at this point in time, so we’re just continuing to make sure that we’re teaching the standards that the state has given us,” she added.

Benavides said one place the district will see a difference is in reading and math is the data-driven instruction process during professional learning communities where teachers collaborate with their peers at the same grade level.

“That’s a process where teachers are able to really begin to understand the standards for reading. The better they understand the standards, the better they will be able to put lessons together to address the needs of the students,” Benavides said.

Macias said there are new state standards for reading that are being implemented this year.

“They’re not necessarily going to test the new standards this year yet, but we have to start teaching them. Then next year, they’re going to combine the reading and the writing together … so we won’t have a reading and a writing test separately that we’ve had in the past. … We’re going through transition with language arts and the standards,” Macias said.

Benavides said there is a new reading adoption this year and they are looking at implementing at certain campuses Leveled Literacy Intervention Kits where teachers will be able to meet the needs of students at the small group level.

“We’re trying to definitely increase the amount of reading kids do and self-selected reading because I think that’s really important for kids to self-select and read the things that they enjoy reading …,” Benavides said.

The turnaround plans were submitted to TEA March 2. Macias said the agency will review them and if they feel adjustments are needed, they’ll essentially reject the plan and send it back with suggestions.

Macias said they will work on the plan and resubmit it this summer when they will get the final approval or rejection from the state.

Benavides said TEA has made revisions on how the district has created the plans, even from last year.

“It seems like every year we learn the process of creating these plans and then TEA changes it again and then we have to relearn either a different process or a different part,” Benavides said. “It’s just ever evolving.”