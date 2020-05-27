Permian sees 3 students continue cheer career in college

Julissa Garcia, Alyson Jaramillo and Madison Tate all signed on to continue their cheer careers at the next level at a ceremony at Big Daddy’s on 42nd.

Garcia, who was also this year’s salutatorian, will be attending Texas Tech University this fall.

“It’s super exciting,” Garcia said. “I’ve been dancing since I was two. To be able to continue my career at the collegiate level is pretty awesome.”

For her, joining the squad at Texas Tech is a life-long accomplishment.

“It was my biggest goal in life,” Garcia said. “It’s a dream come true.”

She’ll be joining a program that has won the 2018 and 2019 national championship in the National Dance Alliance (NDA) Division 1A Pom.

She plans on majoring in education and hopes to get a minor in kinesiology or dance.

“I hope to come back and become a high school science teacher and give back to the community,” Garcia.

For Jaramillo, she’ll be continuing her career at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla. which has also won numerous championships in the past as well.

“Oklahoma State has a very good cheer program,” Jaramillo said. “I’m very excited to be joining them. Hopefully, this upcoming season, we can compete at Daytona and maybe come out with a national title.”

Jaramillo said she’ll be majoring in either nutrition or physical therapy.

“I really want to work in the NFL,” Jaramillo said. “I want to be a physical therapist or ai want to be a nutritionist for athletes in either college or the NFL.”

For Jaramillo, she wasn’t originally planning on attending Oklahoma State. But after touring the campus and auditioning for the cheer squad, she changed her mind.

“I didn’t really plan on going to Oklahoma State,” Jaramillo said. “I was planning on attending a different college but then I thought that I would try out for the cheer squad. My mom took me to Stillwater and it felt like home.”

Tate will be attending the University of Texas in San Antonio.

“I’m just very blessed and honored,” Tate said. “It’s a big deal to make it this far. I’m just really excited for all the memories and the journey that I’m about to go on”

She said she was drawn to UTSA because of its campus and city.

“I’ve always loved San Antonio,” Tate said. “I’ve always loved it since I was a kid. It’s a big city and there’s a lot to do. The campus is beautiful. I love everything about it.”

Tate said she plans on majoring in biology with a minor in psychology.

“I want to be a psychiatric nurse so I’m planning on getting my bachelors of science in being a nurse for a while and then become a psychiatric nurse,” Tate said. “Then, I want to go to school and become a psychiatrist.”

While it’s been an emotional couple of months for the seniors due to COVID-19 shutting down campus and forcing them to finish the end of high school from home, the three seniors have found ways to stay positive.

“It’s been hard,” Tate said. “We didn’t get to finish some of the things that we were hoping to but I think it’s also been a blessing. We’ve been able to spend more time with our families and loved ones.”

“It’s really kind of hard not getting the chance to compete at state but I think we’re all coming out stronger and even graduating from college with a degree will be awesome,” Jaramillo said. “The experience will be great. The tryouts were tough but we’ll get stronger.”

Garcia echoed her classmates’ thoughts.

“All we can do is be positive,” she said. “It is what it is. Anything is possible. We were still able to graduate.”