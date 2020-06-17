  • June 17, 2020

Landgraf participates in ECISD meeting - Odessa American: ECISD

Landgraf participates in ECISD meeting

Posted: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 4:07 pm

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) attended the meeting of the Ector County ISD board of trustees on Tuesday to discuss school finance, the local and statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and answer questions about the upcoming 2021 legislative session.

“As a product of ECISD, my heart goes out to all of the students, teachers, administrators, and families who are struggling right now,” Landgraf said. “Dr. Scott Muri and the school board members have a colossal responsibility to ensure public education in Ector County can continue safely. I have no doubt they are up to the task and I want to provide support to them at the state level.”

Landgraf, who represents Ector County in the Texas House of Representatives, met with the board to offer any assistance the school district may need from the state.

“The next generation of West Texans deserve the best education possible, regardless of what happens with COVID-19, or a drop in state revenue,” Landgraf continued. “I look forward to helping Dr. Muri and the ECISD board do whatever it takes to be ready for the next school year.”

Landgraf is attending this and other local government meetings across the Permian Basin to keep locals informed about actions to combat the coronavirus and prepare for the next session of the Texas Legislature, which convenes at the Texas Capitol in January 2021.

