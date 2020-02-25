Milam staging popular ‘Frozen’

Move over Disney. Milam Magnet Elementary School performs its live version of Frozen Thursday and Friday.

A school performance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at Carver Early Education Center and another at 9 a.m. Friday at Milam, the district’s fine arts magnet campus. A 6 p.m. performance is open to the public and it’s free.

Drama teacher Samantha Leal Murray said the show features 63 cast members in grades three through five. This is the first time they have put on Frozen. The IMDb website says the plot is “When the newly crowned Queen Elsa accidentally uses her power to turn things into ice to curse her home in infinite winter, her sister Anna teams up with a mountain man, his playful reindeer, and a snowman to change the weather condition.”

Leal said the first time they opened the Frozen script was last year. She said they were so excited about it because they thought it was an amazing script and everybody knew the story.

“So as soon as it was opened, we immediately grabbed it and took it for ourselves so we could do it for this year,” she said.

Leal said they only have nine weeks to raise the show and 10 outside rehearsals after school and on weekends. They also missed two days because of snow.

“Usually what happens before they go to Christmas break is we have a small little read through so that way they can get an idea of what it is. We give them the music; we give them the script; we say Christmas break, OK enjoy Christmas but you’re coming back memorized. So the mains had to come back with most of their script memorized and we just block every single scene we possibly can in that little 45-minute span of … class,” Leal said.

Leal said she always is pleasantly surprised by the students.

“… These guys are so talented,” she said. “Just because they’re (in) third, fourth and fifth does not mean that they’re not good actors. They have some amazing talent and sometimes I don’t even have to block them. They can come up with their own emotions and come up with their own things. I love seeing their growth because starting from the beginning where they had the book in their hand to all the way where they had it memorized, including other people’s parts memorized, it’s just amazing growth ... Some of these kids have the whole script memorized. It’s crazy, but they love theater and I love theater, too, so it’s really nice to get to share that love for theater especially at a young age. It’s a really good outlet.”

Eleven-year-old fifth-grader Mikayla Salcido is portraying Elsa. She said she has been in “The Little Mermaid” and “Stagecraft.”

“I like it and it’s really fun. I’m just I’m so grateful to be in this school,” Salcido said.

Salcido said she has watched the movie of Frozen many times.

“It’s weird because I never thought that I would ever get this part, so I’m like oh my God I can’t believe I got this part and I know Elsa so well. She’s like my favorite princess, so, oh my God,” she said. “I was kind of freaked out.”

Cecelia Lopez, also an 11-year-old fifth-grader is playing Elsa’s sister Anna. When she was younger, Lopez said she was crazy about Frozen.

“I was really surprised because I’ve never been in a play before and I auditioned for this part and I thought I wouldn’t even be in the play. I’m not that nervous. I don’t think I have stage fright, but I guess I’m going to have to wait and see because I’ve never been in a play,” Lopez said.

Eleven-year-old fifth-grader Hector Cano and 10-year-old fourth-grader Isaac Chavez play Prince Hans of the southern Isles, also known as Hans Westergaard.

“It seemed interesting and it was kind of my last year here and I wanted to make the best out of it,” said Cano, who had never been in a play before. He has watched Frozen and Frozen II and enjoyed both.

“I think it’s really fun; a little difficult. It’s different and I like it,” he said.

Chavez said he has been in plays before at Milam and this is one of his favorites. He said it feels strange being one of the main characters in the play and thinks he may go back and watch the movie for comparison.

Edward Molinar, an 11-year-old fifth-grader, portrays Kristoff Bjorgman. He also was in “Stagecraft.”

“… I think this play is a lot of fun and hard work. I like all the stuff that goes into this one thing. (It’s) really awesome,” Molinar said.

The thing he’s most enjoying is the challenge of doing things right and getting into his character.

“I think whenever where you get that power, whenever you are your character, it feels amazing …,” Molinar added.

He said he has watched Frozen five or 10 times. There are many things Molinar likes about the plot.

“It’s just like how in the beginning they’re all having fun, then the (tragedy) of the parents leaving and then sinking and then how Elsa becomes the queen and her magic comes out for the first time and it’s all dramatic and all the costumes and all that,” Molinar said.