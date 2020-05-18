Virtual AVID celebration set

This is typically the time of year that end-of-year celebrations take place within Ector County ISD and throughout the state.

The yearly AVID celebration is no exception, but this year, the event will be virtual and broadcast on the CW at 1 p.m. today. It will also be shown on a YouTube channel, District AVID Director Amy Anderson said.

AVID stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination. AVID’s systemic approach is designed to support students and educators as they increase schoolwide/districtwide learning and performance, the district website said.

Its mission is to close the achievement gap by preparing all students for college readiness and success in a global society, the site said. There are about 2,300 AVID students taking the AVID elective in grades seven through 12 and 7,489 elementary students.

Anderson said that does not include the 450 students served in the middle school leadership coaching initiative.

Anderson said she has been working on the celebration for three weeks in partnership with Complex Community Federal Credit Union. Every year, she said a senior experience is provided for students and Complex Community hires a company to record, take photos and create a movie that honors the students.

“… So we thankfully had already done that way back in January. … Then I have working on getting everybody’s video from everybody’s individual workplace, or home, or whatever. I did have the seniors come in and record again, being very mindful of social distancing and even providing some of the seniors (with) masks if needed or asked for. My daughter and my mom and one of my mom’s friends are making masks, so I just carry masks around for those in need as well. I just had a little area set up and I was six feet from them recording. And then they were allowed to take their masks off and record,” Anderson said.

Several other district officials such as Superintendent Scott Muri, Community Engagement Specialist Debbie Lieb and District AVID Coordinator Virginia Hunt also recorded.

“On Friday, we put all of those recordings together and then I did mine live just for the seniors on Friday through a Zoom meeting. Then I recorded all of my parts and we put it all together and it should air tomorrow at 1,” Anderson said.

“It’s been quite the project. …,” she added.

Lieb said virtual celebrations reach a wider audience while allowing staying safe and social distancing.

“We are shining brightly through collaborative efforts of which I feel privileged to be a part. We all benefit when working unified together for our common goal of doing what is best for students. ECISD provides a solid launching pad for learners to soar toward their dreams,” Lieb said in an email.

Because the CW spot is on for an hour, Anderson said she is working to upload the entire presentation that includes Lieb and partners of the year for AVID that will also be released on Facebook today.

There also will be a drawing for a Kindle and some seniors will receive external hard drives.