ECISD could consider calendar changes

The Texas Education Agency is encouraging districts statewide to think differently about how to educate students next year and one of those ideas would be to extend the school year and change the calendar, but Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri said there is no requirement.

Muri said any consideration of this is in the early stages right now.

“We’re trying to wrap up this unusual school year and also make sure that our plans for the summer are in place. While we (are doing) all of that, we’re exploring the possibilities for next year and the calendar is certainly one of those things that we’re considering,” Muri added.

In an email, a TEA representative said the agency is in constant contact with superintendents across the state about many issues related to the disruptions caused by COVID-19; school systems, students, and parents have been forced to rapidly adapt to a changed learning environment.

“One topic that's receiving a great deal of attention pertains to the school calendar. TEA is simply providing options for consideration that have been informed by our ongoing discussions. Ultimately, a local school board adopts calendars that they think will serve their students most effectively,” the email said.

For summer school, Muri said the district knows it will be virtual.

“At this point, none of our kids will be attending any of our campuses,” he said. “That could change slightly if the guidance from TEA and the state of Texas changes, but right now it will be completely virtual and we will have opportunities for all kids pre-k through 12th grade.”

Some students who would be considered at risk and are in need of “some significant academic help” will be the focus.

“But for all of our kids, we will have some enrichment opportunities, some engagement opportunities. Again, the content will be developed and shared for all of our students pre-k through 12th grade,” Muri said. “That is not required of course, but it’s important that our kids stay engaged in the learning process. It’s important that their minds continue to work and to think all summer long so that we don’t lose learning.”

The strategic plan that was put on pause in March doesn’t have to be approved by the school board, but it will be on the board agenda next week in the form of a resolution of support for the plan. The board meets at 6 p.m. virtually.

The plan is the work of the district, but the board establishes the goals.

“The strategic plan is really the ‘how.’ How the employees of ECISD will organize ourselves, the projects that we will do, the body of work that we’re going to engage in to achieve those goals …,” Muri said.

During their May 12 meeting, the board gave administration feedback on the plan.

“… We will wrap it up and put a bow on it and roll it out to our community at an appropriate time. We had hoped to do this during the month of March, but then a virus got in the way. We have focused on recovering effectively from the virus before we roll out a strategic plan. I’m not sure, to be honest with you, that the community, or even our own staff members, are ready to hear about a strategic plan,” Muri said.

“We’re all really wrapped up in the mess that is happening today in our community and our society and we need to get past this process a little bit. We’ll put the final adjustments on it and then kind of hold on to it and launch it in the next several months at the appropriate time when we feel the community is ready to receive it,” he added.

Part of the work in the plan is organizing to do the work necessary to effectively educate ECISD students.

“One of my favorite quotes is by Edwards Demming. He doesn’t always speak to education directly. He’s very much a great business mind. One of his quotes is, ‘Your organization is perfectly designed to achieve the results that you’re achieving.’ And when we look at our own organization. we have 4,200 employees that are engaged in the work of our organization. We do work every day, but are we organized to do our work effectively and efficiently?”

“When you look at the results of our organization, some of the results that we have are not the results that we want for our kids. That tells us that we’re not organized in a way that’s going to maximize results for kids. So absolutely we have to reorganize ourselves in a manner that allows us to do really good work for kids. Certainly that is a part of this strategic plan, as it should be of any strategic plan. An effective organization organizes its people and its work to be effective and efficient,” Muri said.

Also during the board meeting, Muri gave some figures on remote student engagement.

He said during a phone interview Wednesday that 89 percent of elementary students and 84 percent of our secondary students have been engaged. He said that data comes from week 3 and is from Istation reading software and Imagine Math. However, since that time, some students and families have become disengaged.

“We have some high school students that use those tools, but the high school level we don’t have applications that you typically find at the elementary and middle school because applications at the high school level are much more subject specific so we do not have that same type of data using those same broad tools,” Muri said.

ECISD police officers have conducted more than 900 welfare checks.

“Some of those are simply because families have disappeared. The kids are no longer connecting with the school and we need to make sure that those kids are safe. We need to make sure the families are safe and we want to make sure that every kid remains engaged,” Muri said. “… Of course, some of those visits are also because we have concerns about the safety of a child and so they’re doing welfare checks to check on the safety situation. Most of them are because we’ve lost contact with a child, or a family and we need to reconnect with them so that learning can continue.”

A recent Twitter post showed a number of books returned to the Education Foundation that were going to students and families to promote literacy.

“We know we have mobility challenges here. … A family may leave one apartment complex and move to another and fail to leave a forwarding address. We have families that change their phone number on a regular basis and therefore we lose contact. … It’s important that … families share their contact information and keep it updated with the schools so we can remain in contact with them,” Muri said.

Muri also recently noted that ECISD received a $300,000 grant from Raise Your Hand Texas for blended learning.

An example of blended learning would be a teacher working with a small group of students while another group of students is engaged in their learning process using the tools of technology.

“It doesn’t have to be kids are learning virtually at home while some kids are learning face-to -face with a teacher at school,” Muri said. “Blended learning happens best … in a classroom environment, or in the school setting in which a teacher is working with a small group while other kids are using other tools of technology to engage in learning. We call that model a station rotation model of blended learning. Kids are basically rotating through different stations in a classroom and part of their time is with a teacher and part of their time is with technology. That’s blended.”

He said research has shown it’s effective.

“It allows us to leverage some of the challenges we face in our own environment. It allows us to serve more kids in a blended space. It allows a teacher to have more personalized opportunities with kids,” Muri said.

The district is considering whether to continue ECISD@Home, the educational programs at on the CW and Telemundo, during the summer.

“The latest conversation we’ve had is … do we want to continue it in the summer. It’s all about meeting the needs of our kids, and if our kids and families are finding it useful and it helps in the learning process then it’s something that we need to continue. If it is not effective and not helpful, then it’s something that we do not need to do. But right now we’ve clearly seen it has been well received by students and parents, and therefore, we’re going to continue it in some form throughout the summer. Then we’ll reevaluate it as we see what school is going to look like for our kids in the fall and we’ll make a decision as to whether we need to continue it then or not,” Muri said.