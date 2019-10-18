Carver holds a block party

To help bring parents to campus and bolster early math skills in prekindergarten students, Carver Early Education Center this week held BlockFest.

Principal Sherry Palmer said five stations are set up in the school gym with different types of blocks. The school has been having BlockFest for the past nine years.

“The BlockFest System was originally ‘checked out’ from Region 18 (Education Service Center). Four years ago, Carver was able to purchase our own to use. This was of help, because we were able to hold more BlockFests per year,” Palmer said in an email.

“BlockFest is a time when parents can come play with their children and learn ways to engage them through block play. BlockFest is a series of five stations with each having a different kind of block. Each station provides an experience to teach a mathematical way of thinking using the blocks unique to that station. Teachers generally give parents a few tips on each station such as questions they could ask and ways they could extend the play. Carver wants BlockFest to be a time when the whole family comes to play with one another. We want the younger siblings to come so they begin to become familiar with activities in our school and begin to experience purposeful play. BlockFest is one of the most popular events Carver holds. Parents often times take their lunch hour in order to come,” Palmer said.

Imelda Loya, who teaches prek 4 year olds, said through play, parents are building relationships with the school, as well as with their children. Children and parents rotate through the stations on a timed basis.

Many children try to build structures with the blocks or create a home. One child had written “Home Sweet Home” on a piece of cardboard.

Loya said Carver builds the children’s social-emotional skills and their academic skills. Having the parents come to campus helps them understand what their children are doing every day.

“We do a lot of encouraging parents to come see what we’re doing. We love that they come because they are the first teachers besides us to teach their child …,” Loya said.

Ashley Johnson joined her son, 4-year-old Aiden Mayfield, on the gym floor to build with blocks.

“I like it. It gives us a chance to interact with the kids and see what they do every day in school,” Johnson said.

Dana Miron’s daughter, Saylah, 4, is a Carver student. Her brother, 3-year-old Kaleb, also got in on the fun.

Miron said this was a good way to see how the children interact with other students.

Crystal Holguin has three children. Her daughter, 4-year-old daughter Irais, attends Carver. She said she thinks it’s a very fun activity for all the youngsters.

“I think it’s entertaining as well. They enjoy it and they enjoy being with the parents. It’s a great activity for them,” she said.

BlockFest lasts through today.