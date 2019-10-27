ECISD students earn top honor

Three Ector County ISD seniors have joined a select group of students who have achieved National Hispanic Merit Scholar honors.

The website for Compass Education Group, a test preparation firm, said the National Hispanic Recognition Program recognizes “approximately 5,000 Hispanic/Latino juniors each year from among the more than 400,000 juniors who take the PSAT. As with the National Merit Scholarship Program, NHRP uses the junior year PSAT/NMSQT as the qualifying test.”

Seniors Jason Zubia from Odessa High School and Avery Vega and Clarissa Garcia from George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa were recognized.

“I was definitely honored and pretty surprised. It was just kind of amazing to think that I actually got recognized for something on a national level, which is even more outstanding,” said 17-year-old Zubia.

He’s already received an offer from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln for a full ride.

“They even offered to fly me out and pay for my hotel,” Zubia said.

His favorite subjects currently are physics and math. He wants to become an electrical engineer and attend the University of Texas at Austin and enroll in the honors college where students who are studying engineering, for example, are housed together.

“I never thought I would be part of that small group to be able to be awarded such an award. When I finished the test I thought I did fairly well. Whenever I got the invitation to actually apply for the award it said I was in the top 2 percent and I felt even better about my test score then,” Zubia said.

He added that he was invited last year to apply.

“They sent me a letter in the mail saying I was in the top 2 percent and I was probably capable of getting that award. I think a month and a half ago they sent me a letter in the mail with a small certificate. Then they sent the word on to Mr. (Mauricio) Marquez, the principal,” Zubia said.

Marquez said Zubia is an amazing young man.

“He is involved in many extracurricular activities, yet he maintains his academic focus. He is an IB (International Baccalaureate) Diploma candidate and is an extremely respectful young man. I look forward to seeing all of the great things he will accomplish one day,” Marquez said.

Zubia said he has received many messages of congratulations in various forms, such as Twitter.

“… It made me happy just seeing everything out there — all the support and congratulations. It’s an honor to represent the school that way and my community,” Zubia said.

He said his family mostly speaks Spanish at home, so when he gets something in the mail they don’t read them. They ask Zubia to translate. When he translated the National Hispanic Merit Scholar letter, they got more impressed as he went along.

His parents are both from Mexico. His father made it through the third grade, but had to drop out to help his family and his mother finished high school but wasn’t able to attend due to finances. His parents came to the United States for a better life.

“I know it sounds cliché, but it’s the truth,” he said.

Zubia said he is the youngest of three siblings, all of whom graduated from OHS. His brother started college but didn’t finish and his sister is taking online courses at a college in Houston.

Zubia plays saxophone in the OHS marching band, is in the National Honor Society and is president of the Spanish National Honor Society at OHS. He also volunteers at his church, Templo Jerusalem in Midland, and is a youth leader there.

During the summer, he helps his father raise horses in Gardendale. They care for the horses from the time they are born through 3 years old and then they are sent to Oklahoma, Seguin, Texas, or New Mexico to race or they are sent off for breeding purposes, Zubia said.

At NTO, Vega and Garcia are the National Hispanic Merit Scholars.

“We are really proud that they have accomplished that. It’s not an easy task to do and so to have two from our small senior class, we’re very, very proud of them,” NTO Counselor Clelia Carrillo said.

She said they have about 64 in the graduating class right now.

Vega and Garcia are both 17-year-old seniors.

Vega, whose father Adrian was the founding principal of NTO, has attended the school since his sophomore year. He said he didn’t study for the test.

“I was overjoyed that I was able to achieve such a prestigious honor,” Vega said.

“I was pretty happy because no one in my family has ever gotten an award like that before,” he added.

Vega will graduate with two associate degrees from Odessa College, one in general studies and the other in business. He plans to study business management or supply chain at UT Austin.

“I love education. I love learning. I spend a lot of my free time learning about politics, among other subjects. Right now, I’m working on biology and chemistry in my free time. I just don’t like the organized structure of things,” he said.

Garcia will also graduate with an associate degree in general studies from OC. She intends to attend UT Austin, as well, and ultimately become a neurosurgeon.

She plans to major in biology and once she earns her bachelor’s degree, she plans to go to medical school and hopefully specialize in neurosurgery.

“I was excited because I didn’t think I was going to get it,” Garcia said of receiving the recognition. “I’m a doubtful person. I’m cynical. I don’t automatically jump to conclusions because I don’t want to get my hopes up.”

She added that she doesn’t think she’s a good test taker, but she has a good work ethic and she studies for them.

Garcia wanted to go into medicine in some form since she was a youngster. Initially, she wanted to be a veterinarian.

“I’ve always known that I wanted to practice medicine in some way. I just didn’t know until seventh grade that I wanted to practice medicine on people. Seventh grade was where that really developed because I had a seventh-grade science class and we learned about all the body systems and I thought the nervous system was the most interesting because it controls everything and there’s still so much we don’t know about it. Whenever we had tests and we would have to study for them, I wouldn’t mind studying for them because it was information that I was interested in. I think if you have a passion for something, you’re not going to mind learning about it,” Garcia said.

Garcia has attended NTO all four years.

In the summer, Garcia said she usually volunteers at Odessa Regional Medical Center. But since she’s a senior, she can’t anymore. She is currently completing her senior internship at Medical Center Hospital where she is shadowing surgeons.

Garcia also is involved in the National Honor Society and academic decathlon.

Shadowing surgeons has made a big impact on her.

“You see everything on TV, but it’s never as real as it is … when you’re in an OR and I think whenever you’re watching things on TV you don’t realize that people actually experience that. But when you’re there with a patient, it’s not just a surgery it’s a surgery that’s impacting a patient’s life in some way,” Garcia said.

Outside of school, Vega is the lodge chief for Tatanka 141 and he has earned Eagle Scout honors.

In Boy Scouts, there is an honor society called the Order of the Arrow, which is organized into lodges that cover huge regions. Vega said he is technically a member of Troop 91, but he doesn’t do much with them. He mostly devotes his time to the Order of the Arrow.

There are two leaders of the lodge and Vega said he is the youth leader.

“I visit troops all the time, plan events,” Vega said. “… I really like planning events and organizing people in order to make sure that we can do big community ... (projects). I decided I wanted to take those passions of helping people and organizing people into a more applicable real-life scenario which would be working in business,” Vega said.