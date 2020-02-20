OHS mariachis heading to state once more

This year’s state-bound Odessa High School Mariachi group may be smaller, but it’s more focused and possibly more musical.

Director Jerimie Hernandez said 14 students are heading to the Mariachi Festival set for Friday and Saturday at the Edinburg Performing Arts Complex, the University Interscholastic League website said.

“There will be schools from throughout the state who have mariachi programs who advance to the festival at the state level. These students are phenomenal this year,” Hernandez said.

“Our varsity class just keeps getting better every year, so we keep raising the standard for the varsity of each following year. These students are … doing really great. They’re responding well to techniques that I correct for them and in the way that they also express the style of what is specific to mariachi music,” he added.

There are members who have not been in Mariachi before and when they join they find out how different the music is; they discover the wide range of techniques and articulations they use and it really intrigues them, he said.

“It makes them want more and more each time and they look forward to trying out new repertoire every time,” Hernandez said.

He added that he thinks his students will do well, but it’s always hard to say because “the groups down there are so great.”

“I’m referring to the groups down in South Texas. They have very, very strong mariachi programs and so I think … we kind of just wait and see when we get there to see how the other groups are doing and what they’re performing. It kind of gives us an indication of how the nature of the competition is. A lot has to do with the song arrangements that various groups take and then course the energy from each group. Every high school director with whom I speak talks about the struggle that we all have every year of how the dynamics of our varsity classes change each year. We have students come and go. But overall, I think we’re going to do pretty good. I’m hoping this will be the class that ranks highest in these past five years that we will have attended this festival,” Hernandez said.

The varsity class has 24 musicians and Hernandez said he started out with 140 in the program. That has declined to about 120.

To prepare for state, Hernandez has morning sectionals and after-school rehearsals and they meet at different times for full ensemble rehearsals.

“I’m always sharing links with them on where they can see what other schools are doing with their mariachi programs and (what) their performances are like, and so even on their own I do notice that they watch the videos and they’re learning from observing them different things; things that we discuss in class like how much bow we use on the violin when performing parts. Trumpeters noticing the articulations and the cleanliness of notes, specifically. Also their phrasing and their stage presence, too. Stage presence is a big thing because what we practice here, this is a music class so we practice the musical side of things but then along with mariachi comes the theatrics, the dynamics that you have to convey in the performance on stage and all that has to be real,” Hernandez said.

“Once we get the music learned, then we have to take it to the next step and we have to practice those theatrics … the smiling on stage and the courage, the confidence, working with the how to minimize the stage fright. …”

He noted the importance of bringing out the songs through phrasing and expressing the meaning.

“That’s what’s very magical about mariachi music; reaching into people’s hearts and making them feel what the meaning of the song is,” Hernandez said.

The group first participated in the UIL region contest in Monahans and then a UIL judge who specializes in mariachi listens to the group and provides feedback.

“He compliments the ensemble where they do well. There’s a rubric that the judge uses and it’s the same rubric that’s used for solo and ensemble UIL, so they’re judged on criteria such as use of technique, dynamics, articulations, tone all those things that make music good,” Hernandez said.

Sixteen-year-old sophomore Jazmine Ituarte plays the violin. Her sister, who graduated last year, was in mariachi. Ituarte went to one of her sister’s concerts and fell in love with the music, the style and how they dressed. Ituarte joined when she got to high school.

“I have a violin at home and I practice and then when we come to school we work on specific things we need to work on …” she said.

Ituarte was with the group last year and thinks they will do well at state.

“This year, we focused more on technique. We’ve gotten more in-depth into the music, so I feel like we are going to do better this year. … Last year, we had a lot of kids go and we sounded good, but this year we broke down the music further and I feel like we can do better this year,” Ituarte said.

She added that she and her peers have a great bond. They work as a team and help each other out.

“I love mariachi personally because it’s part of the Mexican culture …,” Ituarte said.

Isaac Granados, a 17-year-old junior, plays the violin and transferred to OHS to be part of mariachis.

Like Ituarte, Granados said he likes that the music is part of his culture. He said he wanted to learn how to play the music and learn the style.

Granados has played the violin since sixth grade.

“It was pretty nerve racking because I’ve never done anything to this level before, but it is exciting,” Granados said.

He added that he’s doing a lot of memorization, rhythm and keeping track of others who have been to state before to prepare himself.

He’s said the music sounds pretty good, and he hopes he won’t let the group down.

Ethan Guereque, a 17-year-old senior, plays the guitar. He has been in mariachi for three years. He has been in mariachis since seventh grade, starting at what was Ector Middle School, now Ector College Prep Success Academy.

“I got interested in mariachi because my brother used to play for mariachi and I just kind of started liking the music since he always listened to it. That’s how I got into it,” Guereque said.

“What’s appealing to me is how it’s different from every different type of other music there is, from band and orchestra; it’s different,” he added.

He said the six-string steel guitaron takes getting used to because it hurts your fingers, you have to pluck the strings sometimes and you have to develop calluses.

Guereque said it’s pretty cool that the group is going to state.

“Honestly for the amount of kids we have right now, I think it sounds pretty good like if we had more,” he added.