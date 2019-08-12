  • August 12, 2019

‘Take Me Out Tuesday’ at Barn Door - Odessa American: ECISD

‘Take Me Out Tuesday’ at Barn Door

>> Education Foundation of Odessa website

Posted: Monday, August 12, 2019 4:59 pm

'Take Me Out Tuesday' at Barn Door

The Education Foundation of Odessa invites you to “Take Me Out Tuesday” at The Legendary Barn Door Steakhouse, 2140 Andrews Highway in Odessa, today.

When patrons dine at the Barn Door Steakhouse today, a portion of the proceeds will be given to the Education Foundation of Odessa to help it continue to provide grants to teachers, scholarships to students, and to enhance literacy projects within ECISD.

Other area restaurants interested in supporting the Education Foundation through this fundraising event, may contact the Foundation Office at 432-456-7059 for more information.

Posted in on Monday, August 12, 2019 4:59 pm.

