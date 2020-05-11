Superintendent to present strategic plan so far

A presentation on Ector County ISD’s strategic plan and a discussion on the response to COVID-19 are the main items on the agenda for the board workshop set for 6 p.m. today.

The meeting will take place over the phone due to coronavirus concerns.

The district started the strategic planning process in March 2019 and had several meetings before the pandemic stopped it.

“I will be presenting elements of the strategic plan in order to receive feedback from the board. Once the plan is finalized, we will reevaluate our communication plan and share a new timeline,” Superintendent Scott Muri said in an email.

The Strategic Planning Team met on Dec. 3 and narrowed its focus to improving four key areas: foundational processes, learning, developing people, and supporting students/families, the district website said.

Supplemental agenda material reviews the mission, beliefs, the dates of where things stand to this point, statistics Muri learned during his first 100 days in office looking, listening and learning and district objectives.

As Muri has said, 6.5 percent of the class of 2013 earned a level 1 or 2 certificate, a two-year college degree or a four-year college degree within six years of high school graduation.

Some of the other statistics Muri and the supplemental agenda material shows are:

>> Fifty-five percent of ECISD class of 2018 enrolled in college.

>> Sixty-five percent of kindergartners was not kindergarten ready in 2019.

>> Fifty-seven percent of kindergartners who attended prekindergarten was not kindergarten ready in 2019.

>> Sixty-six percent of third graders were below grade level in reading in 2019.

>> Sixty-eight percent of secondary students did not meet grade level requirements in algebra I in 2019.

Some of the ECISD board goals are:

>> The percentage of students achieving or exceeding “meets standard” on state assessments will increase across all tested content areas from 32 percent to 60 percent by May 2024.

>> The percentage of all students in kindergarten through third grade reading on or above grade level will increase from 60 percent to 85 percent by May 2024.

>> The percentage of high school graduates considered college, career, or military ready will increase from 11 percent to 34 percent by May 2024.

In foundational excellence, the agenda material says ECISD will embed technology for anytime, anywhere teaching and learning; rigorous, relevant and engaging curriculum; a multiple measure accountability system; equity-based funding and staffing; long-range facilities master planning; enhance and expand family engagement and community partnerships; and Schools of Choice.

Another objective is to “recruit, develop and retain highly effective individuals looking at tomorrow to inform their practices today,” and investing in talent, the supplemental material said.

The district will begin offering full-day prekindergarten for all eligible 4-year-olds and half-day pre-k for 3-year-olds starting in August. ECISD plans a summer learning experience, “innovative instructional models” and blended learning.