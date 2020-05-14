  • May 14, 2020

PHS cafeteria worker tests positive for COVID

PHS cafeteria worker tests positive for COVID

Posted: Thursday, May 14, 2020 3:07 pm

Odessa American

A Permian High School kitchen staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

This team member worked last week and displayed no symptoms of the virus.

The employee began feeling ill last Friday night and has remained at home all of this week. In consultation with the health officials and following all recommendations, the other members of the PHS kitchen staff have been sent home to self-quarantine for the next 14 days, the PHS facility has been cleaned and sanitized, and a new team of kitchen workers was put in place Thursday.

This was the second kitchen staff member to test positive in the last week.

The other cafeteria team member was at Gonzales Elementary School.

She worked only inside the cafeteria and had no direct contact with families picking up meals. All district school nutrition workers, those inside as well as those outside on the serving line, are supplied with and instructed to wear the proper personal protective equipment and maintain social distancing during meal service, a previous news release said.

Posted in on Thursday, May 14, 2020 3:07 pm. | Tags: , ,

