Trustees to consider donation for scoreboard

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first-floor boardroom of the ECISD administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

The donors listed in supplemental agenda material are Aim Bank, Pitts Oilfield Services and The Havens Group. Two of the three donors are past athletes from Nimitz Middle School, the material stated.

Myron and M’Liss Schneider and children Dell and Robin moved to Odessa in 1966. Schneider came to Nimitz as an assistant coach when the school opened in 1966, an email from his grandson Dustin Fawcett said.

He was named head coach of the Nimitz Admirals in 1968 and his 16-year record there was an unbelievable 120-20-3.

The material said Schneider always said his role was to produce the most coachable athletes for Permian High School, agenda material said.

“As a consummate professional, he took that role very seriously. In 1972 his ninth grade team went undefeated, untied, and unscored on. When asked about the record, he gave full credit to his boys, as he explains, ‘after no one scored on them in the first three games, they decided to go unscored on and did it.’ A tribute to that team still resides in the locker room at Nimitz. In 1984, he became the Permian Junior Varsity Head Coach and held that position until he retired in 1991. His junior varsity record was 69-1-2. It should be noted that the one loss and two ties occurred in his first year, after that, he did not lose a game for seven straight seasons. Credited with much of the Mojo success, Schneider taught more than football. When asked why he was such a good coach he states “you have to know your kids and believe in them,” the material said.

Fawcett, who is vice president of MOTRAN (Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance) said in an email that they anticipate 40 of the former players and coaches will be in attendance.

“We showed him (Schneider) the proposed artwork of the field naming at Christmas as a gift and he was basically speechless. He loved his time coaching and was incredibly honored and grateful that they would consider him!” Fawcett wrote.

On a separate item, the board will consider a budget amendment to provide funds to purchase eight portable buildings in the amount of $599,040. The increase in funding will be from an increase in projected state funds, supplemental agenda material said.

Among the other items on the agenda are:

>> Contract renewals for administrators pay grade 6 through 12.

>> Request for approval of a board resolution for campus turnaround plans developed by the second-year F campuses. The campuses are Burnet Elementary School and Bowie, Crockett and Wilson and Young middle schools.

The plans must be approved by the ECISD Board of Trustees to be submitted to the Texas Education Agency by March 2.

The turnaround plans have been written to be implemented by each campus for the next three years if they are unable to earn the “Met Standard” designation, agenda material said.

>> And possible action concerning a Level III grievance hearing — Criselda Gibson.