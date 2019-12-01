Horticulture program sets poinsettia sale

The Ector County ISD horticulture program will have poinsettias for sale this year, but they will be smaller and cost less than previous years.

The sale starts at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 2 at the greenhouse, 104 S. Grandview Ave., and will end around Dec. 16, Horticulture Teacher Christina Butler said.

There are about 1,000 poinsettia plants and they will cost about $3 each. Butler said they usually have more plants, but the demand doesn’t seem to be there as much.

The poinsettias will be available in red, variegated and probably pink. There also will be a glitter option. It will be spray glitter and the plants will come with foil on the bottom. It’s all free, she said.

Last year, the plants died because of greenhouse conditions and the poinsettias had to be purchased. This year, the plants are alive, but smaller so they will cost $3. But they were still grown by the students.

“It’s all in the environment. It’s really what it is. They’re tricky,” Butler said of poinsettias. “You have to get the right soil. You have to get the right fertilizer, (the) right temperature, the right watering plan. If you water too much, they get stunted and they don’t grow. You water too (little) and they dry out and they die. Whereas spring plants, if you accidentally don’t water a couple of times, you water again and they perk right back up.”

For next year, Butler said the Horticulture Department will start having a fall sale. Butler said the fall sale will probably go right up until Thanksgiving and the spring sale will be at the normal time.

“We’re going to have fall mums. We’re going to fall plants because fall is a great time to plant. It really is. For the poinsettia sale, we’re still going to have maybe like 500 but they’re going to already be full grown. We’re not going to start them at a plug anymore. We’re going to get them full grown so we can focus more on a fall sale. Now we’ll have three sales. We’ll have a fall poinsettia that’s already full grown and then a spring plant sale.”

Butler said the greenhouse just doesn’t have the environment to grow poinsettias anymore.

“We’re hanging up fans during the summer just to keep them cool. It shouldn’t be like that. I think for the program to recoup its money and get our community back on track of what we have to offer, I think we’re going to offer the fall sale and still have a little poinsettia sale for … churches and things like that,” she said.

If the community wants to buy the poinsettias, as well, they can.

She said she believes the community is more geared toward a fall sale than poinsettias. Butler is thinking of selling fall mum baskets and plants.

“I think they’ll like that,” Butler added.

Krystal Rivera, a 16-year-old Odessa High School junior, said she has been in the horticulture program for two years. She learned about the class, and once she got into it, she thought it was really cool.

“I think it’s a great learning experience,” Rivera said. “You get to see the growth of the plants and everything and how it affects different things.”

She said the fall sale is a good idea.

“I think it will I think will bring in a good amount of money for us that we will need in the long run,” Rivera said.

And different customers, Butler said.

Jacee Scrogum, also a 16-year-old OHS junior, said this is her first year in the horticulture program.

“It’s been really cool. I expected it to be a lot less hands-on, but we’ve done a lot of stuff just since I’ve been in the program,” Scrogum said.

She said she was headed toward medical school, but wanted something fun in her junior year.

“I’m really glad I got into this class,” Scrogum said. “It’s been a really fun class to get into. It’s actually made me more interested the more I work with it so it’s been really fun.”