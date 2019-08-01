New fine arts specialist on board at ECISD

Hawley was previously director of Fine Arts.

Shari Riley, a familiar face in ECISD, will fill the specialist’s role. She was head choral director at Odessa High School and had worked at Permian High School.

Riley will help the fine arts programs at ECISD’s elementary campuses.

“… Fine arts is so prevalent and flourishing in ECISD that I feel like I can be of great benefit to Dr. Hawley by helping with that connection from elementary to secondary and he can take care of secondary and I can assist him when he needs me in that way. But to be a person who is looking out for and speaking on behalf of the elementary teachers for the district is what I’d like to do,” Riley said.

Her first job at ECISD was as a music teacher at Hays Elementary School before it became a magnet school. Riley’s educational journey took her to a couple of other districts before she moved back to Odessa. She said she has taught music at every grade level.

Originally from San Angelo, Riley has been in Odessa for more than 25 years. She earned her bachelor’s degree in music education from Angelo State University. A few years ago, she took a sabbatical, but now has returned.

“Sometimes I don’t think you realize that it is your calling and it is your calling. When you step away from music education, you realize that it is part of the fabric of who you are, is music and young people in particular,” Riley said.

“I am very excited about this particular position affording me the opportunity to work with the art, and the dance and the theater,” she added.

She said there are several teachers in the district, not just in fine arts, that were her students, which is gratifying to her.

Hawley said he is glad to have Riley on board.

“We are excited Ms. Riley has joined us because I’d like for her to work with the principals and get down and observe the classrooms, dedicating her time to ensuring that elementary students receive a high-quality fine arts education,” Hawley said.

“We think the fine arts change lives and so that doesn’t have to begin at the secondary level. It needs to be integrated to what they do as soon as they become students. We are working very diligently to make sure we build upon what has come before us and that we continue just to make sure that the students beginning in elementary have a phenomenal fine arts education. I think that is what Ms. Riley brings to this position is a passion. She has a lot of really outstanding ideas think the teachers are going to appreciate and the students too,” he added.

Riley said she knows a lot of the people on staff from her previous time with ECISD. At the same time, she’s looking forward to the new teachers.

“… This is such a vibrant fine arts community out here in West Texas. … Ector County ISD is known for their fine arts, they really are. Across the state it’s known for powerful … fine arts programming,” Riley said.