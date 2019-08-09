Longtime ECISD staffer wins employee of the year honors

Over the years, Babcock has trained and helped countless campus registrars and attendance clerks and trained new ones. She also has helped parents with online registration.

“I was excited,” Babcock said. “It was an honor. I was really, really excited about it. I thought I had been overlooked after a while because everybody that had been here a shorter time than I had had already won it. I thought I’m not ever going to get it, so I had given up. I was on my way to a bowling tournament when my boss called me and said, ‘Guess what you got,’ so I was really excited.”

Although her job involves a lot of computer work, Babcock said she is not a whiz on the machines.

“What I do day in, day out I can do it. But then they’ll go in and try to do something new and it’s like hey ya’ll I need help on this, so sometimes I can figure it out and sometimes they have to help me,” she said.

Her job entails helping all the registrars and clerks on ECISD campuses and training new ones.

“And then I take care of what we call the errors for the PEIMS (Public Education Information Management System) reports to the state. … I have to contact whoever we have an error with in the state of Texas. I have to get with them and we have to work it out and get the errors corrected before we can submit it to the state so that we won’t have an error,” Babcock said.

An example of an error is if a student leaves ECISD and registers in Midland, but doesn’t withdraw from ECISD. It comes up as an error, she said.

PEIMS encompasses all data requested and received by TEA about public education, including student demographic and academic performance, personnel, financial and organizational information, the agency website said.

“I do all of that. I keep up with a lot of things like all the new addresses. I have to do all of those and answer the phones. Right now, we’re working with parents trying to get them online for registration. We’ve been really busy. The phone’s been ringing off the hook and parents (are) coming in,” Babcock said.

An Odessa native, Babcock first got involved in education serving as PTA president at Austin Elementary School. She also had been involved with Odessa girls’ softball, helping get it started in the 1970s.

A graduate of Odessa High School, she has two daughters and four grandchildren.

“I had coached a couple of our athletic directors’ girls. In 1985, it was the first year they put aides into the PE department for elementary and they called me and asked me if I wanted the position as a PE aide over here at Austin and I took it, and I’ve been here ever since,” Babcock said.

She has had three different positions — PTA, a registrar attendance clerk at Hays and her current job with information systems.

“I like all of it. There’s not anything that I do that I don’t like. I may say, ‘Oh man; that again,” but I like every bit of it,” Babcock said.

She also enjoys her coworkers, who often come to her for answers because she knows how things work.

When she’s not behind the computer or answering the phones, Babcock enjoys bowling. She recently participated in a national tournament in Wichita, Kan., and is involved in a travel league that goes throughout West Texas.

What does she like about bowling?

“The thrill of being able to score and spare and do what you’ve got to do and all the people that do bowl. I enjoy visits and stuff with them,” Babcock said.

She also used to coach youngsters on how to bowl and her daughters have been involved in the sport.

Heather Potts, director of technology services, said she has worked with Babcock for 15 years.

“And throughout that time, I’ve watched her go the extra mile for her team and all the end users. I've have never asked her to do something when the response wasn’t, ‘You bet!’ She has a wonderful relationship with the team and all the campus clerks she helps support. She is friendly and seems to quickly develop a level of trust. She is dependable, hard-working, smart, positive and has a generous heart! I feel fortunate to get to work and be friends with such a great person,” Potts said in an email.