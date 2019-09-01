Griffith was beloved teacher

Odessan Joe Griffith was killed during the mass shooting on Saturday in Odessa.

Griffith’s fundraiser will benefit his wife, Becky Griffith, and his two children. He was shot to death in front of his family in his car.

A Facebook post by Jennifer D. Johnston praised Griffith as a former MISD teacher. “(we are) all grieving the tragic loss of our former teacher Joe Griffith. Mr. Griffith was truly an incredible teacher; he taught us math better than anyone had ever done before. But most importantly, during the hard times of teenage years, he made us smile. He was passionate about his students and loved us and we knew it. He was a bright light in the hallways and always fought to get smiles out of his students. My heart breaks over the loss of such a great man, but his friends and his students will remember him for the inspiration that he was. Please pray for his wife and children while they grieve this tragic loss.”