  • September 1, 2019

Griffith was beloved teacher - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

Griffith was beloved teacher

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> Fundraiser

Posted: Sunday, September 1, 2019 5:46 pm

Griffith was beloved teacher Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessan Joe Griffith was killed during the mass shooting on Saturday in Odessa.

Griffith’s fundraiser will benefit his wife, Becky Griffith, and his two children. He was shot to death in front of his family in his car.

A Facebook post by Jennifer D. Johnston praised Griffith as a former MISD teacher. “(we are) all grieving the tragic loss of our former teacher Joe Griffith. Mr. Griffith was truly an incredible teacher; he taught us math better than anyone had ever done before. But most importantly, during the hard times of teenage years, he made us smile. He was passionate about his students and loved us and we knew it. He was a bright light in the hallways and always fought to get smiles out of his students. My heart breaks over the loss of such a great man, but his friends and his students will remember him for the inspiration that he was. Please pray for his wife and children while they grieve this tragic loss.”

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Sunday, September 1, 2019 5:46 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
85°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: SE at 5mph
Feels Like: 86°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 94°/Low 70°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 95°/Low 70°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]