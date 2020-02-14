  • February 14, 2020

ECISD sets community meeting

ECISD sets community meeting

Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020 3:18 pm

Ector County Independent School District is hosting a series of community meetings on facilities starting with one at 6 p.m. Monday in the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center.

Everyone is invited to attend as enrollment growth and facilities needs are discussed.

