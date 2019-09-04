ECISD sets counseling plan in motion

Because it was Labor Day weekend, some people were out of town.

“We had a Skype meeting with all of our central office staff, our cabinet, and the executive directors of the different campuses. We were out of town all over the state, maybe even out of state. It was really a think tank to think through every layer of how to respond …,” Assistant Superintendent of Student and School Support Alicia Syverson said.

Syverson said no one ever thinks the spree killing that killed eight, including the shooter, and injured 25, will happen where they live.

“But I guess anything is possible, so we have to be prepared to respond. I think it has gone well,” Syverson said in an interview Tuesday. “We’ll get together and debrief and talk through what did it look like at every campus throughout ECISD and are there holes where we might have to reallocate some resources then be prepared to do that.”

Officials talked throughout the day and Syverson said she thought things had gone pretty smoothly.

“We had four therapy dogs in the district today (Tuesday) from Lubbock ISD, and then of course we have our own therapy dog. We had counselors from all throughout our region and probably throughout the state that have reached out. Region 18 (Education Service Center) helped coordinate that. They all met there this morning (Tuesday) at 6:30 and then they were deployed to the different locations that we had given them in advance,” Syverson said.

She added that companies, neighboring districts and even rival high schools (Odessa and Permian) helped out.

“I think when your community is injured, it is always so appreciated to see those around you that reach out and just offer ... help. It’s been very appreciated,” Syverson said. “We’ve had several counseling centers reach out, as well, to provide support. … ECISD vendors have reached out. It’s been overwhelming.”

She added that she knows there will be healing to do, but they don’t know what those needs will look like.

“But I do know that with our contacts and the resources that we will be prepared to respond. Normalizing is important, so we have to work together to get back to normal. Whatever our new normal is, we have to work together to get back to normal,” Syverson said.

She added that she had primarily been at Odessa High School Tuesday, but the leadership team made sure every campus had coverage in some way.

“The mood has been almost a respectful calm; pretty quiet in the hallways. We’ve had a pretty steady flow of students and some staff coming in and out of the library, but we were staffed up to receive that. It’s been relatively calm throughout the day — even during lunch,” Syverson said.

She said there is no way to know how many people were directly impacted. Officials do know OHS was affected because of the death of sophomore Leilah Hernandez.

“But we had no way of knowing how many of our students might have been at Cinergy (Theater), or might have been impacted in a different way so our plan of response was to make sure that we had someone at every campus to meet the needs of any student or staff member that may have been directly or indirectly impacted,” Syverson said.

She noted that the district has been in touch with other districts that have experienced similar incidents, including El Paso ISD.

They met with principals and counselors Monday afternoon. Syverson said OHS Principal Mauricio Marquez pulled together his staff following that meeting to put resources in their hands. Scripts were provided on how to address students, staff, parents and teachers.

“… We wanted to take all of the thinking. Many times if you don’t have something scripted, you’re speaking through your emotions and we wanted this to be something that the thinking was done for them. The message to their staff was scripted focused on healing, normalizing and then SAS counselors were available to read a script that was written for students, again, just to do the thinking for them,” Syverson said.

“Some of the research that we looked at this weekend was do we wait for students to talk to us, or do we make that first contact in terms of conversation. And all the research shows that it’s better for us to make that first contact through conversation,” she said.

There also are parent resources online in English and Spanish.

Syverson said she didn’t know how long it would be posted because you don’t know how long it will take to get things back to some sort of normalcy.

“We absolutely have a crisis plan. This is on a much larger scale than I think anyone ever thinks they’re going to have to deal with, but absolutely these scripts, these resources all of those things … will come in handy in any other crisis situation because trauma is trauma,” Syverson said.

Executive Director of Guidance and Counseling Nancy Vanley said the counseling went well Tuesday.

“Our counseling staff, as well as counselors from other cities, were seeing students all day and continue to provide those services. There are many resources out there. We have also sent them to counselors to print and are in the process of printing copies for campuses,” Vanley said.

She said the resources will remain available and they offer helpful tips about talking to children and teens.