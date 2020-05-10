New Burnet principal has crisis management experience

When Maria Mayela Serrano, the new Burnet Elementary School principal visited Odessa scant weeks ago, she fell in love with the campus, community and school district.

Starting her job just a couple of weeks before the coronavirus took hold, about two weeks before spring break and then the coronavirus took hold and now everyone is learning remotely.

Serrano has been in education for 22 years, except for a couple of years when she took over a family insurance business. Having grown up in El Paso and spent her childhood in Mexico, she has served as a teacher, counselor, an assistant, principal and worked for a subcontract of the Federal Emergency Management Agency along the southern border where she had to plan what children did from the time they woke up until the time they went to sleep.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology, a master’s in counseling and a master’s in educational leadership from the University of Texas at El Paso.

She is currently working on a doctorate in educational leadership.

Serrano said she felt she had a lot of experience she could bring to the table and she could learn from people in the district and they could learn from her. Burnet also had been rated an F under state accountability standards in August 2019 and the district was a C. However, she said she felt this was where she was supposed to be.

“ It’s been an interesting ride, needless to say. I wanted a challenge. I definitely got one. No kidding about that. I was principal here for two weeks then we went on spring break and that was it; everything changed,” she said.

While working for the family business, Serrano said she was recruited by an agency that was working for the federal government. She was in charge of an educational program for recent immigrants. It served about 3,000 children.

“ I’ve learned a lot,” Serrano said. “Managing everything that’s going on has not been that bad because … I have experience as a principal and I had experience being in emergency management situations. I think it’s kind of helped me to cope with that, being so recent. It’s been a lot of learning …”

She said being here has been about learning how things are done in ECISD and making sure she is following the protocols and procedures and then making sure the teachers are getting what they need.

Burnet has a little more than 535 students in grades kindergarten through five. They will get three prekindergarten classes next year. The campus has 29 teachers and is short two.

Running the federal shelter program, Serrano said, was different to being at ECISD, but there are similarities.

“ I was the education director for them, but also it wasn't just education. We had to develop a schedule for kids from the moment they woke until they went to bed, so we had to take a lot of things into consideration. A lot of things happened around that schedule because we had to make sure they received the education according to the Office of Refugee Resettlement and Department Homeland Security. They had specific requirements. We had to make sure all those requirements were being met it. It was a lot of learning, but thankfully a lot of it revolved around education, so I was familiar with it,” she said.

“ I was able to adapt. It was nice to see and to do things, and create opportunities for the kids from the moment they got up until pretty much they went to bed,” Serrano said.

At Burnet, Serrano said she wants to make sure that students are provided the best educational opportunities and to work with them to make sure they are successful. The campus has been rated an F so there is work that needs to be done, but that’s something they’re going to do together.

“… It’s going to take everybody working together and having the same goals and bringing what’s needed because there are very strong teachers. It’s looking at data and being able to pinpoint where those needs are so we’re able to address that,” she said.

Serrano and her husband have four grown children and two grandchildren.

She added that she made the right decision coming to Odessa.

“ Everybody’s very supportive. I think it allows for great things to happen. … I love the community. I absolutely love the community,” Serrano said.

ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said the district is thrilled Serrano is here.

“ We went through a pretty rigorous interview process. They were very pleased to bring her on board. We’re pleased to have here and excited about the leadership she’ll bring to that campus,” Muri said.

“… We were very pleased with her experiences and the skill set she brings to the table. She’s going to be a great asset to that school and that community,” he added.