Policies, support services on agenda

Teen Parent Related Services and the Community Outreach Center are part of the Division of Student and School Support. The purpose of this presentation is to communicate the student supports provided by the Teen Parent Related Services and the Community Outreach Center.

Alicia Syverson, assistant superintendent of Student and School Support, said it will be a combination of information and why they do what they do in her division.

Syverson said students come to school with hunger, sickness, homelessness and other issues and they are expected to perform academically.

She added that the purpose of her team is to help carry, and in some cases, remove the burdens.

Teen Parent Related Services Coordinator Rose Valderaz and Scott Randolph, director of school attendance, will present some of the work they do and share some data, challenges and potential solutions, Syverson said.

“It’s always about looking at needs of our students and developing a plan to make sure those needs are met, she said.

She said the presentation will give the board a thumbnail sketch of what the departments do.

“This is kind of that opportunity for us to share with the board and the community, whoever’s, there the work that they do so I’m excited,” Syverson said.

On a separate meeting, a Facilities Review Committee to participate in the development of the ECISD Facility Plan has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Bowie Middle School Cafeteria, 500 W. 21st St. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m.

It is possible a quorum of the ECISD Board of Trustees may be present and may take part in the discussion at said meeting.