  • January 13, 2020

Policies, support services on agenda - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

Policies, support services on agenda

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 13, 2020 4:45 pm

Policies, support services on agenda oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Proposed policy revisions and a presentation on student support and wraparound services are scheduled at the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees workshop set for 6:30 p.m. today (Tuesday, Jan. 14).

Teen Parent Related Services and the Community Outreach Center are part of the Division of Student and School Support. The purpose of this presentation is  to  communicate  the  student  supports  provided  by  the  Teen  Parent  Related Services and the Community Outreach Center.

Alicia Syverson, assistant superintendent of Student and School Support, said it will be a combination of information and why they do what they do in her division.

Syverson said students come to school with hunger, sickness, homelessness and other issues and they are expected to perform academically.

She added that the purpose of her team is to help carry, and in some cases, remove the burdens.

Teen Parent Related Services Coordinator Rose Valderaz and Scott Randolph, director of school attendance, will present some of the work they do and share some data, challenges and potential solutions, Syverson said.

“It’s always about looking at needs of our students and developing a plan to make sure those needs are met, she said.

She said the presentation will give the board a thumbnail sketch of what the departments do.

“This is kind of that opportunity for us to share with the board and the community, whoever’s, there the work that they do so I’m excited,” Syverson said.

On a separate meeting, a Facilities Review Committee to participate in the development of the ECISD Facility Plan has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Bowie Middle School Cafeteria, 500 W. 21st St. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m.

It is possible a quorum of the ECISD Board of Trustees may be present and may take part in the discussion at said meeting.

Posted in on Monday, January 13, 2020 4:45 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
52°
Humidity: 50%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 50°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 38°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 74°/Low 46°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 70°/Low 40°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]