OHS student Harvard bound

Along with Evan Haley going to Princeton, Angelica Carrillo is Harvard bound.

The 18-year-old found out Dec. 12 that she was admitted. When she saw it, Carrillo said she freaked out — but in a good way.

“… I was really excited. Honestly, it’s always been a dream of mine but obviously only 4 percent of the people that apply get accepted, so I knew it was going to be a reach. But I figured I might as well try because it’s my dream, and now that it’s happened, it feels more achievable for other people in the area, too,” Carrillo said.

For as long as she can remember, Carrillo said she has wanted to be a doctor and Harvard was the place she wanted to go to medical school. When she found out they had undergraduate school there, too, she wanted to go for her bachelor’s degree.

Carrillo said she wants to be a surgeon.

“I volunteer at the hospital every summer, so I have some interaction with them (surgeons), but we don’t get to talk with the surgeons a lot. It’s more patient interaction, but just from that interaction I’ve learned that I really do love the hospital setting and that it’s something that I want to be in one day,” she said.

Carrillo also was admitted to University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University.

She hasn’t visited Cambridge, Mass., yet where Harvard is located, but plans to in April.

“It’s going to be crazy, I’m sure, because I know it’s way colder there than it is here. And I know the people; the culture’s a little bit different. But I know there’s a lot of clubs on campus and stuff that will help me to adjust. … so I’m looking forward to that,” Carrillo said.

Since some time has passed since she found out about her admission, Carrillo said she feels like she has processed it.

“When I first heard the news, it didn’t feel real and it still kind of doesn’t feel real. But the more I talk about it and share it, it feels more real to me,” she said.

Carrillo noted that her family and friends are really happy for her. She has an older sister who recently graduated from college.

“My mom wants to throw a party. My mom is ecstatic and that’s how all of my family is, too. They’re just really proud and happy (for) me because they’ve known it’s always been my dream. So now that they see me achieving it and working toward it, they’re just really proud that I’ve done that,” she said.

Carrillo, who is an International Baccalaureate student and trumpet player in the OHS band, said she feels prepared for college.

“… It’s a really rigorous program, but I can write a 14-page paper and not even bat an eyelash at it. It’s easy for me to write like 1,500 words. Stuff like that, it comes easily to me and research and I know that’s really going to prepare me for college. I’m not afraid to work hard. I know how to schedule things and that’s because of the IB program,” Carrillo said.

She added that all her teachers are “absolutely amazing,” but she really enjoys biology. Before OHS, Carrillo went to Cameron Dual Language Magnet and Crockett Middle School, previously called Crockett Junior High.

“I’d like to say thank you to all of my teachers that taught me in the past and have helped me get to where I am today,” Carrillo said.

She plans to come back and visit her family.

“My family is like my rock, so I’m definitely going to come back every chance that I get to visit them during holidays, breaks, summers whenever I can because they’re really important to me,” Carrillo said.

OHS Principal Mauricio Marquez said he is extremely proud of Carrillo.

“… I’ve had Angelica for several years as she was one of my kids at Crockett Junior High, prior to me coming to Odessa High School. She is an amazing, amazing young lady and I’ve been blessed to be … a small part of her journey. As a principal, it’s probably one of the most rewarding things to see kids be successful and get to that level. …,” Marquez said.

“Dreams do come true. We just have to make sure that we dream big and have a plan in place, have our goals set. It’s great that we have kids that are able to accomplish these types of things and we … only wish her the best and look for all the wonderful things that she will accomplish because I know that she will do everything that she sets her mind to,” he added.

He added that parents and teachers have a hand in a student’s success, but ultimately it’s up to the student.

“… Getting a chance to see how she’s matured into an amazing young lady is very rewarding, obviously, for me as an educator,” Marquez said.