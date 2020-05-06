Two ECISD seniors earn College Board Opportunity scholarships

Permian High School seniors Sydney Anglin and Samantha Delgado each earned $1,000 in College Board Opportunity Scholarships. They are among nearly 4,000 members of the class of 2020 who have earned $3.6 million for completing one or more of the college planning steps laid out in the College Board Opportunity Scholarships program.

“Permian High School and ECISD congratulate Sydney and Samantha,” Advanced Academics Services Director Omega Loera said in a news release. “These students demonstrated the importance of college planning by taking one or more of the six steps laid out in this first of its kind scholarship program, and those efforts were rewarded. Planning and preparation are tools every student can use to achieve their goals. We encourage all high school juniors to sign up for these scholarships and begin qualifying for invaluable aid during these challenging times.”

Student winners from 48 states, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, earned awards ranging from $500 to $2,000. The College Board has also awarded $1 million to recipients of its first ever Complete Your Journey Opportunity Scholarship. Twenty-five student winners from across the country earned a $40,000 scholarship for completing all six college planning steps laid out in the College Board Opportunity Scholarships program.

Research shows that completing specific steps helps clarify the complex college planning process, especially for low-income and first-generation students. Class of 2021 students who opt in now and get started by building their college list on BigFuture by July 31 will be eligible for the next $40,000 Complete Your Journey scholarship.

To qualify for the Complete Your Journey $40,000 College Board Opportunity scholarship drawing, participants completed these 6 college planning steps:

>> Build Your College List: Students get started by exploring colleges they’re interested in (700 Build Your College List scholarships, each worth $500).

>> Practice for the SAT: Students use Official SAT Practice on Khan Academy (1,500 Practice for the SAT scholarships, each worth $1,000)

>> Improve Your Score: Students show how practice pays off by improving their scores (150 Improve Your Score scholarships, each worth $2,000).

>> Strengthen Your College List: Students make sure their list has a mix of reach, match, and safety schools (300 Strengthen Your College List scholarships, each worth $500).

>> Complete the FAFSA: Students fill out the free government form to apply for financial aid (800 Complete the FAFSA® scholarships, each worth $1,000).

>> Apply to colleges: Students apply to the colleges they want to attend (500 Apply to Colleges scholarships, each worth $1,000)