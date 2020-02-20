  • February 20, 2020

SHAC to look into health class at ECISD

SHAC to look into health class at ECISD

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 3:32 pm

SHAC to look into health class at ECISD

A task force to research a health class recommendation was formed during a Student Health Advisory Council meeting Thursday.

The Rev. Dawn Weaks, chair of the council, said Ector County ISD has a low graduation rate so anything that adds to the requirements may not be something the district would be willing to add.

The task force, which will have four members, will research what a health class might look like and what can be recommended. The SHAC representatives will report back at the next meeting, set for noon April 9.

Executive Director of Guidance and Counseling Nancy Vanley said health education includes physical and mental health. Students can choose health, but you don’t need it to graduate.

“It’s not something they choose a lot,” Vanley said.

Weaks said Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and Life Center representatives will report to the committee at the next meeting, as well.

Kayla Doubrava, program director of the prevention resource center for Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, said according to data from 2018, about one third of students have vaped in lifetime. Also one quarter of seniors had vaped in 2018.

Doubrava said PBRCADA has gone into schools and found that 8 year olds have already started vaping.

In Thursday’s OA, she said the average of first use in the area is 13.2 years old, at the seventh-grade level.

Doubrava added that 14 percent of seventh through 12th grade students said they vaped in the past month with 32 percent stating they have vaped in their lifetime.

Doubrava also stated that 25 percent of 12th grade students in the area have vaped in the past month and 50 percent have vaped in their lifetime. She also stated that 83 percent of the seventh through 12th grade students believe that tobacco is dangerous, but only 66 percent believe that vaping is dangerous, the article detailed.

Vanley reviewed various state legislation, laws and district policy that have or are in the process of being implemented such as conflict resolution, trauma informed training, warning signs of dropping out, how grief and trauma affects student behavior, critical stress management and social emotional learning.

Director of Nursing Services for ECISD Laura Mathew was on hand for U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s visit to Medical Center Hospital Wednesday for a roundtable on e-cigarettes and vaping.

He has proposed bipartisan legislation U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, spoke about a piece of bipartisan legislation that would block e-cigarette sales to children.

Titled “Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act,” it has 27 cosponsors, which include Republicans and Democrats.

The legislation is aimed at making sure the same age limitations that apply to purchasing tobacco in person and online would also apply to the purchase of e-cigarettes.

