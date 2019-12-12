ECISD benefits on workshop agenda

A report on employee benefits is on the agenda for the Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees workshop set for 6 p.m. today (Tuesday) in the board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Gregory Nelson said it relates to health insurance. Nelson said a copay option is now available to employees, which was the major change.

He added that the district had not offered insurance with a copayment option for a number of years.

“… The problem that presents is an employee has to meet their individual deductibles before there is a cost share between the plan and the employee, so with the copay what that affords the employee is they can go to office visits, they can go to specialty visits, they can go to the emergency room and instead of having to pay the full bill up to the deductible and then have the deductibles met 80-20, they can immediately from day one of the plan begin to enjoy a copay for office visits,” Nelson said.

It will take effect Jan. 1, 2020. ECISD has spots for more than 4,200 employees.

“What it basically does is say to an employee if you get sick the first week of the plan, or the first month of the plan, or the first three months of the plan one sickness doesn’t mean you have to exhaust $1,500 or whatever your deductible (is) from your personal budget to pay for that. You can simply pay the copay and then move forward from that vantage point,” Nelson said.

“There were some other things we were attempting to do in this plan year that we decided not to do them … We decided to do some more research …,” he added.

Nelson said nothing takes effect until Jan. 1 of the new plan year. He added that employees have been aware of the copay option for about six weeks or so and have had the option to adjust their plans.

“Because sometimes employees might not have participated, or participated in a different way with the previous (plan) we had because there was no copay. Now they can say, you know, I think I’ll opt into this; I think I’ll opt out of that. They have options now because there was a major plan change and so during open enrollment we allowed all employees and make those elections during this open enrollment period,” Nelson said.

Also on the agenda are proposed revisions to a local policy to do with termination of employment: resignation; and board budget priorities.