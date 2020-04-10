School chief stresses ‘grace’ and ‘balance’

The two words were brought up during the Facebook Live conference Muri had this week with Milam Magnet Elementary Principal Natalie Fitzgerald and Odessa High School Principal Mauricio Marquez. They took questions from community members and gave updates from the district.

“… It is very important to us that every family in ECISD maintain a healthy level of balance. That’s balancing work, balancing their children, balancing the social-emotional issues happening in the family unit, balancing family engagements and opportunities and work and school. We don’t want our families to get out of balance,” Muri said.

He noted that if a student does finish their assignment on a given night or all their assignments for the week, the district will offer grace. “It is critically important that our families are healthy and balanced today in our district,” Muri said.

“We want parents to reach out to teachers when things aren’t going well. Things are really tough right now,” he added.

If a family is feeling stressed or dealing with an emotional crisis, they can call 456-4357, or 456-HELP, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. During off-hours PermiaCare takes over so the service is available 24/7.

“That’s for kids and parents,” Muri said.

Muri also wanted to remind families that schools have packets available every week and they should check with their child’s school to know what times to pick them up. He added that most families are accessing curriculum online.

On a separate item, the ECISD Board of Trustees will have a workshop meeting by telephone call at 6 p.m. April 14.

The meeting is being held this way due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19. At least a quorum of the board will be participating by telephone. The board was allowed to conduct meetings this way under an order from Gov. Greg Abbott.

Members of the public may access this meeting as follows: US: + 1 346-248-7799 or + 1 669-900-6833 or + 1 929-205-6099 or +1 253-215-8782 or +1 301-715-8592 or +1 312-626-6799 or 888-788-0099 (Toll Free) or 877-853-5247 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 973 741 225.