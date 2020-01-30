PHS sets Cabaret Concert

Permian High School Band will be hosting its 34th annual Cabaret Concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 25th at the Horseshoe Arena, 2514 Arena Trail, in Midland.

The concert includes all five Permian High School Bands and the three middle schools —Bonham, Nimitz, and Wilson & Young. Tickets go on sale Jan. 31 at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and $20 and meal tickets are $12.

The concert is a fundraiser for the Permian Band with the booster club selling seat and meal tickets and commemorative programs. Along with the entertainment, each school usually has a silent auction or raffle.