  • January 30, 2020

PHS sets Cabaret Concert - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

PHS sets Cabaret Concert

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 1:15 am

PHS sets Cabaret Concert Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Permian High School Band will be hosting its 34th annual Cabaret Concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 25th at the Horseshoe Arena, 2514 Arena Trail, in Midland.

The concert includes all five Permian High School Bands and the three middle schools —Bonham, Nimitz, and Wilson & Young. Tickets go on sale Jan. 31 at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and $20 and meal tickets are $12.

The concert is a fundraiser for the Permian Band with the booster club selling seat and meal tickets and commemorative programs. Along with the entertainment, each school usually has a silent auction or raffle.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , on Thursday, January 30, 2020 1:15 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
37°
Humidity: 76%
Winds: ENE at 14mph
Feels Like: 29°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 32°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

thursday

weather
High 46°/Low 32°
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 54°/Low 34°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]