NTO to host Hispanic Heritage Festival

What started off as a campus event has grown into a community wide affair with mariachis, folklorico dancers, vendors, food and popular performer Tommy Tarango.

“It just became a very big public event, so we’re excited about it” art teacher Jesus Valeriano said.

The event will be held at NTO, 300 E. 29th St.

Valeriano said they are going to have mariachis from Ector Middle School, 20 vendors and characters from the movie “Coco,” among other things. He said the district bilingual/English as a second language department got involved, as did student councils and teachers from the two early college high schools, Odessa Collegiate Academy and OCTECHS.

NTO Principal Gerardo Ramirez said the event will be a great way to share Hispanic culture, customs and practices and offer a reason for the community to come together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Valeriano said Tarango is a local artist who performs a variety of music.

“He’s very liked in the community. I met Tommy Tarango a few years ago when I first moved to Odessa and I just told him it would be nice for our kids to listen to some music. He’s like a big deal in town now. He’s coming here out of his heart to come and perform for us,” Valeriano said.

If people want more information, they may contact Valeriano at Jesus.valeriano@ectorcountyisd.org.

Ramirez said this is Valeriano’s first year at New Tech. He moved from Crockett Middle School.

“(He’s been) phenomenal for us. He brings a lot of energy to our staff, a lot of great ideas. He’s definitely a servant teacher, as well. He does what’s best for kids. He’s even working with the student council to do a project for some children in Mexico who are in a special needs school, so already Mr. Valeriano has made a positive impact on our culture here,” Ramirez said.

Valeriano said moving to NTO has been a big change. The school also uses project-based learning.

“I saw this opportunity to work with older kids, work on bigger projects,” Valeriano said. “I could extend myself as a teacher, going on a higher level. It’s been amazing. It’s been quite life changing, even the teaching is way different from a regular school. New Tech is a completely different world. It’s really, really different from all the other schools. … I felt right at home since day one.”