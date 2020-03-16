  • March 16, 2020

ECISD to provide student meals during school closure - Odessa American: ECISD

ECISD to provide student meals during school closure

Posted: Monday, March 16, 2020 5:27 pm

During this school closure, Ector County ISD is making breakfast and lunch available each day to students who need it. This will start with lunch on today at 11:30 a.m. Breakfast will begin on Wednesday.

Breakfast service will run between 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunches will be served between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Meals will be available at every school, except the two early college high schools and the Alternative Education Center. The meals are for students only — defined as all children under the age of 18 or under the age of 21 for youth with special needs. There will be one meal per child, and the child(ren) must be present in order to receive a meal, a news release said.

This will be a “grab-and-go” service. Parents can pick up the meals at the school’s main entrance using the regular student pick-up line procedures. Parents can stay in their cars and meals will be delivered to them. Again, meals are for students only; one per child; and the child(ren) must be present to receive a meal.

