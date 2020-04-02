Weekend meals stopped, for now

“We’re (distributing) almost 20,000 meals now, five days a week so this is a really great opportunity for our community to stand up for and support our families in need because we know we have a lot of families that are going to need these meals,” Muri said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Muri urged members of the faith, nonprofit and business community to rally together and make sure these families are fed.

The ECISD School Nutrition Department Director Brandon Reyes said in an email that the National School Lunch Program is based on a regular school week.

“In the immediate response to school closures, that was waived and allowed us to include weekend meals. We do not know the reason for now reverting the program back to the regular school week. We have talked with the food bank and they do not have the ability to supply 40,000 meals each weekend. We will keep trying to find the means to bring back weekend meals,” Reyes wrote.

Texas Department of Agriculture Communications Director Mark Loeffler said in an email that traditionally, before the pandemic, school meals were not provided on the weekends because school was not in session.

“However, in this crisis, the traditional procedures for school operations have changed to fit current needs. Right now, a school could continue to serve those weekend meals, but under the existing guidelines, they are not able to be reimbursed by USDA for those meals. To change this, USDA will have to provide that change from the federal level,” Loeffler wrote.

“Our Food and Nutrition Division staff is aware of this issue in Ector County and has already made USDA aware of our concern. This will continue to develop today and I’ll get you more information as it becomes available,” he added.

Muri said the district was pleased to be able to provide the meals for the weekend on Friday.

“We knew that that was important. We knew that it was a need, and so again, I think right now it’s an opportunity for our community to see what we can do as again our faith community, our nonprofits and other organizations that might be able to meet the needs that we know exist,” Muri said.

The district was providing about 20,000 meals a day, and coupled with the economic downturn, Muri said the district expects to see that need increase over time. More than 50 percent of ECISD students live in poverty, Muri has said before the coronavirus pandemic.

A Facebook live event was scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. on the ECISD Facebook page. It was to feature two teachers and questions were expected to be taken from students, parents and the community.

Muri said he was looking forward to it and the last one attracted about 500 attendees.

Asked about special events usually held in April, Muri said everything that was scheduled for the month has been canceled because school is closed until at least May 4.

“We’re still talking about graduation and the possibilities there, but there are no decisions yet,” he said.