Muri brings the message

Urging the roughly 3,500 employees in attendance to learn their “why” and be big, bold and brave, Ector County Independent School District Superintendent Scott Muri kicked off the school year with convocation.

Held at the Ector County Coliseum, the annual event brought together Permian and Odessa high schools, parents, community members, teachers and many other employees. Ivan Mata, an incoming sixth grader at Nimitz Middle School, was the emcee.

The school year starts Aug. 19.

Mata’s ambition is to be president of the United States someday.

Muri also advised teachers to partner with parents to help their students achieve success. He told a story of a former student who invited him to his college graduation after having a conversation with Muri years before that changed the student’s outlook.

“I learned that part of my why is about developing relationships, because kids need that and adults need that,” Muri said.

Muri addressed the reasons why he came to ECISD such as the board of trustees and them and the community wanting greatness for students; people locally, statewide and nationally wanting to work with the district to help in any way they can; the employees; and the community’s belief in the district and students in passing the tax ratification election in November 2018.

“They voted to raise their taxes to the highest level allowed by law. And why? To support us and the work that we do with the community’s children. Another puzzle piece in place: an entire community that believes so much in us that they were willing to invest significantly in the work that we need to do for their children,” Muri said.

The last puzzle piece that the district has to work on is working with the students families.

Parent Diana Rios spoke in Spanish of coming from Juarez to Odessa three years ago. She has three children and the only person they knew in the United States was her husband.

She wanted to help her children succeed but she wasn’t sure how to approach it. Rios has now learned and her children are thriving.

Sometimes as an organization, Muri said, “we put up barriers.”

“We make it pretty difficult for mom and dad to come in.

She (Rios) used the word journey and it’s the journey of her three children and it’s a journey that we take together.

“We have the power in this room to be great. Not just good, but great,” Muri said.

Cathleen Tutt, a teacher at Ector College Prep Success Academy, is starting her 22nd year with the district.

“It was the best (convocation) because it was all local. We didn’t go outside; we stayed local,” Tutt said.

Sylvia Fiel, who teaches gifted students in grades one through five at Murry Fly Elementary, said she thought the program was wonderful.

“I’m excited for this new year to begin. I was digging my heels this morning, but I’m ready after all this, especially after listening to that mama. Those are things we don’t know because it’s not our business to ask because our job is to just teach everyone. But those are things that are happening to real people …,” Fiel said.

Jovan Pando will be starting his first year of teaching eighth grade math at Nimitz Middle School this year.

“I feel blown away by it, just realizing that there’s so many students with so many backgrounds experiencing so many things that we’re finally going to address …,” Pando said.

Growing up, Pando said he felt there were problems he experienced that weren’t addressed by his teachers.

“I’m going to do my best to address those problems for our next generation and it was just really inspiring,” Pando said.