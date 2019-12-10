Black Magic Christmas show coming up

Permian High School’s Black Magic Christmas Show is going to look a little different this year with fewer soloists and group numbers.

The event is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Crossroads Fellowship church, 6901 E. Highway 191. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $5 for student general admission. For advance tickets, call 432-456-2399.

“This is a special year,” Head Choir Director Kenneth Sieloff said. “The show’s just going to look a little bit different. We only have 11 soloists where usually we have between 16 and 18 or 20 soloists. The reason for that is we have 22 vocalists this year and we don’t have a show that is 2 1/2 hours long so this time we decided to have seniors sing solos and those who are not seniors will perform in a group number of their own.”

The show will include contemporary and classic Christmas music such as “O Holy Night” and “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” and “The Christmas Song.”

Sieloff said there are 32 students total participating in the show, singing, playing instruments and running sound.

“They’re great,” he said. “They’re learning to be more self-sufficient. They’re becoming fantastic self-motivators and leaders. I expect a lot more of them because of the number of seniors we have. I expect them to lead a lot of their own rehearsals if I’m working with one group of students or working on one thing or another thing, so it’s kind of neat.”

Associate Choir Director Jeb Harris is in charge of the band for Black Magic while Sieloff takes care of the vocals.

“I teach the band because I play keyboard, guitar, bass and everything,” Harris said.

He added that the band’s role in the show is huge.

“The cool thing about this band is it teaches these students how to … be professional musicians,” Harris said.

He added that in this show they will play more numbers than most professionals would in a show. It’s not as busy as the May show, “but the Christmas show is still very big and it’s every different style. It’s jazz, country, rock, classics; just everything.”

Harris arrived at Permian in January of 2018.

“So I led the band through the May show. It’s kind of a niche skill for a choir director just because I happen to play all the instruments and have played guitar most of my life, so it’s kind of a fun thing for me,” he said.

He added that the musicians are phenomenal.

“I’m very proud of them. They play better than their age, for sure, and they’re just very smart musicians. They’re just a really good group of kids who get along and get along with me, their teacher, and we have a lot of fun and a lot of laughs.”

Tammie Locklar, who has Tammie Locklar’s Dance Studio, has been the Black Magic choreographer for many years. She said the highlight will be watching the students move because it’s not easy to learn to sing and dance.

“They’ve been troupers,” Locklar said. “They’re very receptive to everything I’ve given them. They’ve got great attitudes. They’re hard workers. They’re a great bunch of kids to work with.”

Sixteen-year-old junior Krislynn Baeza is in her first year with Black Magic.

“It’s really just fun being a part of this group. I’ve wanted it since I was in middle school. I’ve always wanted to be part of this group and I think that the pressure that we’re going through right now to make the Christmas show good, it’s going to result in good things,” Baeza said.

Karley Gray an 18-year-old senior, is in her second year with Black Magic.

“So far it’s been pretty chaotic just trying to get everything together, but I know once Sieloff puts that pressure of the audience being there and everything it will definitely come together and turn out to be an amazing show,” Gray said.

“I feel like this year, honestly, there’s been a lot of changes since last year but I think it will kick it out of the park. I think it will be amazing this year,” she added.

Davis Clarke, also an 18-year-old senior, is in his third year with the group and said this will be the best year he’s been part of. He said the highlight of this year’s show will probably be some of the group numbers.

“We’ve become such a big family and we’ve changed so much and it’s pretty cool to see,” Clarke said.