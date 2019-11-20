  • November 20, 2019

Local News Nov. 20 - Odessa American: ECISD

Local News Nov. 20

Posted: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 6:30 am

Odessa American

Schools of Choice to open new, earlier application period

The application period for our Schools of Choice (formerly called magnet schools) is changing, and the new window will open soon.

The new application period starts Dec. 1 and runs through Jan. 17.

The earlier application period will allow Ector County ISD to complete the process sooner, notify parents sooner and let everyone better prepare for the coming school year.

If you are interested in applying to one of our Schools of Choice, make note of the new application period. The district will send links to the web page and application form soon.

ON THE NET

>> ectorcountyisd.org

 

New kid in town

Matt New, the local guy who recently appeared on The Voice, has agreed to host a concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

All proceeds will benefit the Ector County ISD and Midland ISD performing arts programs.

With the proceeds, the Education Foundation of Odessa is creating the Matt New Performing Arts Grant with plans to award funds in the spring.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/rlkveen

 

Permian playoff ticket sales, Thanksgiving holiday approaches

The Permian High School football team advanced in the playoffs with a convincing win last Friday.

The victory earns them a second straight home game. The Panthers will face Arlington Martin at 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Tickets sales will follow the same pattern as last week. PHS season ticket holders can buy tickets to this playoff game on Wednesday. The ECISD Administration ticket window will be open from 7 a.m. through 6 p.m. that day on the north end of the Administration Building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave. Any tickets not purchased on Wednesday will become available to the general public.

The general public can begin buying tickets on Thursday from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. at the same location. Tickets will also be on sale on Friday from 7 a.m. until noon at the ECISD Administration ticket window.

Additionally, next week is the Thanksgiving holiday and all ECISD schools will be closed Nov.  25-29. School will resume Dec. 2.

ON THE NET

>> ectorcountyisd.org

Posted in on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 6:30 am.

