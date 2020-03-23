  • March 23, 2020

Superintendent to report on response to coronavirus

Superintendent to report on response to coronavirus

Posted: Monday, March 23, 2020 4:35 pm

Odessa American

Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri will report on the district’s response to COVID-19 during the regular board of trustees meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday. It will be held in the first-floor boardroom of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

The district has gone to remote learning as the coronavirus pandemic continues. ECISD discontinued classes in school as of March 16. Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered schools closed until April 3.

Some of the other items on the agenda are:

>> A special presentation of Deputy Superintendent Stephanie Howard being accepted to the National Superintendent’s Academy.

>> Discussion of and request for approval of a memorandum of understanding between the ECISD School Nutrition Department and the West Texas Food Bank.

>> Discussion of and request for approval of purchases over $50,000.

>> Discussion of and request for approval of a local policy on admissions: intradistrict transfers and classroom assignments.

>> Discussion of and request for approval of a resolution for emergency purchases.

>> A report on PSAT 2019 participation and results.

>> Request for approval of 2020-2021 special calendars.

