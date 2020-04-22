Education Foundation receives funding from HEB for books

“We are grateful to H-E-B Tournament of Champions Charitable Trust for this gift that will help us ensure students at Johnson Elementary and Burleson Elementary have quality, relevant, reading material to enjoy,” Education Foundation Director Celeste Potter said in a news release. “During the 2019-2020 school year, the Education Foundation invested more than $48,000 in new library books in ECISD through its annual Grants Program, Battle of the Bluebonnets, and Battle of the Texas 2 x 2’s. The Education Foundation is committed to helping ECISD provide our students with the best education possible.”

Burleson Principal Tristan Specter expressed his thanks, as well, for giving students the gift of knowledge.

“… I know that our students will love to have the new books to read, it will give them more choice in our library and will help them to develop a love of reading,” Specter said in the release.

H-E-B Tournament of Champions Charitable Trust, funded by H-E-B vendors and Partners, is committed to supporting charitable projects and programs focusing on: education, families, military, and youth. For over 30 years, H-E-B TOC has contributed to worthy causes throughout Texas.