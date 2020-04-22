  • April 22, 2020

Education Foundation receives funding from HEB for books - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

Education Foundation receives funding from HEB for books

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> Education Foundation

Posted: Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:48 pm

Education Foundation receives funding from HEB for books oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Education Foundation of Odessa announced Wednesday that they are the recipients of a $5,000 gift from the H-E-B Tournament of Champions to provide new library books to Ector County ISD schools.

“We are grateful to H-E-B Tournament of Champions Charitable Trust for this gift that will help us ensure students at Johnson Elementary and Burleson Elementary have quality, relevant, reading material to enjoy,” Education Foundation Director Celeste Potter said in a news release. “During the 2019-2020 school year, the Education Foundation invested more than $48,000 in new library books in ECISD through its annual Grants Program, Battle of the Bluebonnets, and Battle of the Texas 2 x 2’s. The Education Foundation is committed to helping ECISD provide our students with the best education possible.”

Burleson Principal Tristan Specter expressed his thanks, as well, for giving students the gift of knowledge.

“… I know that our students will love to have the new books to read, it will give them more choice in our library and will help them to develop a love of reading,” Specter said in the release.

H-E-B Tournament of Champions Charitable Trust, funded by H-E-B vendors and Partners, is committed to supporting charitable projects and programs focusing on: education, families, military, and youth. For over 30 years, H-E-B TOC has contributed to worthy causes throughout Texas.

Posted in on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:48 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
85°
Humidity: 11%
Winds: WNW at 19mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 55°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 86°/Low 61°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 88°/Low 53°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]