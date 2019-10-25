ECISD principals say the job is a calling

For Tania Hagood and Wayne Squiers, being a principal is not just a job it’s a calling.

Hagood is in her 22nd year with Ector County ISD at the same school, Austin Montessori Magnet, and Squiers has been with the district for 27 years.

October is National Principals Month.

Hagood started at Austin in January 1999 as a fourth grade teacher. Three years later, a grant was written to establish a Montessori campus and that really intrigued her. She had studied Montessori a little in college, but didn’t know much about it.

“… I knew that it was something really special, so that just sparked my interest and that was enough for me to want to reapply for a position here at Austin. And ultimately, I did get a position in early childhood working with our youngest students,” Hagood said.

“Everyone at that time had to reapply for their position, and if they didn’t feel like that was the right fit, they went to another campus,” she said.

With the change, Hagood had to adjust from fourth grade to 3, 4 and 5-year olds. It was quite a learning curve, she said.

“But I really, really loved it. I worked in that level for seven years and I loved it so much that I went back to school and got my master’s degree in early childhood education,” Hagood said.

This is her second year as lead principal at Austin. By way of explaining what she enjoys about the post, Hagood said it’s just something that flows through her veins.

“I love it so much. I’m very passionate about our program and wanting to improve every year. We never want to get stale or get comfortable and so it’s something I love very much. I had the opportunity with the grant I was able to get a Montessori training credential for early childhood and elementary. Then when I was an assistant principal, I got a Montessori administrator credential so the district has afforded me many opportunities to continue with my passion so in addition to state requirements principal certifications I also have a Montessori certification and background,” Hagood said.

She added this helps her when she observes teachers in the classroom because she understands what they’re doing fully.

“And when they come to me with things, I know how to support them and help them and even plan with them and just be that instructional leader that they need to support their needs,” Hagood said.

Austin Montessori has 24 classroom teachers and 462 students in prekindergarten through fifth grade.

Having grown up in Odessa, Hagood’s parents moved to Crane when she was in high school so she finished high school there. She then attended Odessa College, earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in early childhood from the University of Texas Permian Basin.

“I remember in second grade, we had a career pageant and I remember standing up on the stage and saying I want to be a teacher when I grow up, so it’s always been a desire of mine to be a teacher,” Hagood said.

From the time she was in her early 20s in that first classroom, she said was her desire to work in a school, be with students and “just be a helper to them.”

“That’s still my goal, just to help everyone, to serve everyone,” Hagood said.

Hagood said she tries to share what the school is up to on social media as much as possible.

Being an effective principal takes a lot of passion, she said.

“You really have to know why you’re doing it because it does become everything that you do; just like I said it runs through my veins and it’s something that I think about and work on all the time. It’s kind of like it just becomes part of your life, so if you don’t know why you’re doing it, it’s going to become very difficult,” Hagood said.

Hagood and her husband, Paul, have two sons one of whom goes to Austin and the other to Nimitz Middle School. Her youngest has to share his mother with the other 462 students.

At morning assembly, Hagood said she gives all the students a handshake or hug.

“I love that part of the day because I get to talk to almost every kid, interact and shake their hand and give them some physical interaction or support in the morning. So he shares that time and he knows that that’s just part of me, that they are part of me and what I do every day that they’re very important to me. He has to be a strong kid, too, to be able to share,” Hagood said.

The campus has a peace curriculum.

“We have a lesson. It’s a yellow circle and usually it’s just a yellow, felt circle and it’s called a love light. Students get to hear as young as 3 that they have a light within them, so that light shines really brightly when you’re happy and you know you’ve done a good job and you know that people love you. They can physically and concretely put this on their shirt to say their lovelight is shining so bright, so they know that they have that just a concrete way to talk about their feelings …,” Hagood said.

There also is a cutout of a person that looks like a cookie.

“You can see through it. The teachers use a flashlight in addition to this lesson and say, but we know when we’re sad or when something has happened, our love light can become dim and the teacher pulls the flashlight away and shows them we have to think good thoughts. We have to say people love me. I am smart and our love light shines bright again and so they wear this as a physical representation of that light that’s in everybody,” she added. “There are many concrete lessons like this one that are shared with students up to the fifth grade …,” Hagood said.

Students also take part in mindfulness activities to prepare themselves for the day ahead.

“They do have a peace time where they talk about their bodies. They might say something like we have to get our bodies prepared for work. We have to get our minds ready, our bodies ready so they stand up and say we keep our feet still, our bodies still, our hands to ourselves and go take your silence with you, or go take your peace with you,” Hagood said.

A discussion on keeping sixth graders who want to be on campus is beginning.

“Our ultimate goal is to have every classroom a three age year classroom, so when those sixth grade students were transitioned (to middle school), that’s a missing piece for us,” she said. “They really can’t experience the program from 3 all the way to grade six,” she said.

The program also takes students through a progression of leadership.

“In their elementary experience, they get to be the leader of their classroom or the school at least three different times,” Hagood said.

Cristina Stevenson, who teaches 3 to 5 year olds, said Hagood has to be one of the most caring leaders she has ever worked with. Hagood not only cares about her staff, getting to know them on a personal level, but she has built a caring culture on campus.

This is her eighth year at Austin.

“I feel like she’s a role model because she inspired me to do Montessori and getting here at Montessori really has made me not only a better teacher but a better person and that started with her love of Montessori and her leadership and her initiating that while I was in college,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson said she worked seven years in a traditional kindergarten, but there’s something about Montessori that’s more personal.

“I feel like Montessori is the way that our education system needs to go because you follow the whole child and you’re not just worried about them spitting out the math facts and being able to read at a certain level. We care about them as individuals. Without that, they can’t learn all those math facts anyway. So I feel like it’s just right for everyone to follow the child let them touch things and hold things instead of sit and get. They need to move around. They need to have choices. They need to have a say in what they’re learning and we do that here,” Stevenson said.

Squiers, a native of Sweetwater, has taught at Cameron Elementary then went into administration at Zavala, Goliad, Cavazos, Hood Junior High (now Wilson & Young Middle School) and then Reagan.

“I’ve kind of run the gamut here,” he said. “I do I love the elementary level. It’s kind of my calling. It’s definitely my area,” he said.

Reagan has prekindergarten 4 year olds for the first time this year.

“It has been the smoothest transition I think I’ve seen. It’s been extremely easy for us, but we only have one unit. We have an English unit in the morning and a bilingual unit in the afternoon,” Squiers said.

This also brings bilingual students into Reagan. Prekindergarten was first come, first served.

“It’s usually way out of their neighborhood areas, so when we were able to open the pre-k with bilingual we’re extremely excited because we have 21 little bilingual kids in our pre-k, so those should be able to, based on if they pass the entrance test next year, just to be able move right up to our kinder unit so we’re real excited because it’s going to give us good feeder program … to build into our program,” he said.

The academic test is a readiness test. Kindergarten takes a verbal exam and doesn’t test in reading or math. It’s aimed at seeing what a child’s thinking and reasoning process is. A question might be if you look up in the sky name two things you can see.

The academic test takes an hour or an hour and a half.

Squiers moved to Odessa at age 13 and has lived here for 45 years. He and his wife, Karen, have four children and one grandchild.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in education from UTPB and a master’s in educational leadership from Sul Ross State University in Alpine. The late ECISD assistant superintendent Wendy Hines pushed Squires into becoming a principal.

Squires’ campus has about 620 students and with there are about 40 teachers.

“I absolutely love it. I’m a firm believer that if you go to a job that you’re called to every day it’s always fun. It’s not really a job. It’s more of a calling, so it makes for a fun day every day,” he said.

An effective principal juggles a multitude of tasks and delegates. But it ultimately comes down to the relationship with the students.

“That I think is what really separates the calling from the job is the relationship building with the kids. When you can come in and build those relationships and have fun with the kids on a daily basis, it’s the greatest job that you can have. It’s just good,” Squires said.

The perception of Reagan being filled with all the smart students in the district is not necessarily true.

“When the kids test, they only have to make a 50 on the test to come into Reagan so they don’t come in high. A lot of times they don’t come in on grade level because they’ve only made a 50 on that test so our teachers have to work extremely hard because the Reagan stigma of everyone has to pass. When the kids come in that are low like that, then the teachers have to put in double time to get the kids ready to make sure that academically they’re where they need to be, so it’s not quite as easy as what the community perception makes it seem,” Squiers said.

After everyone tests, they have a lottery so if they have two 90s, two 80s and five 50s if the school only has three openings it may get three 50s and the 80s and 90s may not get in.

“It’s all done by lottery. That’s one of the areas we keep looking at do we need to make some changes because when the kids are scoring that high on the entrance test, they probably need the challenge and (to) be given a spot here to have that challenge in front of them. But because of the lottery system, we may take three that are below grade level and not take the highest so you just never know until the computer generated lottery does that,” he said.

He said they have talked about changing the method a couple of times, but district administration has changed so they wind up at square one again.

“We’ll have to revisit that again now and try to see if that’s the change we want to go to,” he said.

When Squires chooses teachers, he said his interview process is probably different than most.

“… You can teach curriculum and how to teach certain things. You can’t teach people skills, so I really look for someone that has the PR and the people skills. They love kids. They want the relationship with kids, then we can teach the curriculum side of it,” he said.

Squires said he feels blessed that he has teachers that incorporate so much fun into their lessons.

“They make those connections with the learning and the skills that they learn that day. It’s just so much better than just a worksheet that they’re never going to remember when they walk out of the classroom,” he added.

“Mr. Squiers builds a culture of kindness and community,” Andrea Martin, an executive director of elementary education said in a text message. “He is approachable and genuinely cares about his staff, parents and students.”

The secret to his success, Martin said, is “positive relationships” and treating everyone as he would his own family.

As a side note, Squiers has some framed vintage album covers in his office. Some of the covers are from 1970s Fleetwood Mac, Cher and other vinyl.

“I love music, which is kind of odd because I can’t sing, I can’t dance and I love music. My office is different than most, too, probably. But my deal is if I’m going to be at work eight to 10 hours a day, my office has to be fun. It has to be something I like that when I walk into I feel good about so it’s a little bit different, too,” he said.