Cabaret Concert showcases PHS, feeder bands

The upcoming Permian High School Cabaret Concert will showcase the fruits of long labors of students from the middle to high school level.

It also serves as a fundraiser for the PHS Band Booster Club, which finances choreographers, composers, clinicians and trips for the PHS band.

The concert is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena and Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, in Midland. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and performances begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are between $10 and $20, depending on how close you sit to the band. A dinner of green and red enchiladas with beans and rice is available for $12.

Director of Bands Jeff Whitaker said there are sponsored tables available.

Whitaker said the cabaret concert has been held for a number of decades.

“It started off as a jazz band concert, but over the years it’s gone on to basically feature all of the groups performing from our bands and that includes our middle schools, too, so we will have five middle school bands, four high school bands, two jazz bands — one from Permian and one from Wilson and Young — and a percussion ensemble from Permian,” Whitaker said.

“We’ll have tons of different music, tons of different kids, different schools coming together. This is our feeder system — the middle schools that feed our high school. … We all work together as a team and put on this concert and it helps us raise money. We sell tickets for it, so it’s a fundraiser concert for our program to help us earn funds to help us do all the great things that we get to do through our booster club,” Whitaker added.

Whitaker estimated that 600 students will be involved in the concert. It will be a round-robin format so each group will play a piece, followed by an intermission and then each group will play a second piece.

“… A lot of this music is things that kids have been working on to prepare for their competitions. Some of it’s brand-new stuff; some of it’s things that they’ve had under their belt for a while, but you’re going to hear all kinds of different music — everything from jazz to percussion to classical,” Whitaker said.

He added that this is one of the things they look forward to every year.

“It’s one of our favorite concerts (for) both students and teachers. We get to just all be in the same room. It’s sort of an all hands on deck — almost like a state of the union for bands on our side of town. Everybody gets to be in the room, we get to dress up in our uniforms, put on our concert black outfits and go have a night where we just all spend time together making great music …,” Whitaker said.

Work on the pieces began right after Christmas, but some groups started before then.

“This really enables us to fund our entire marching season, almost,” Whitaker said. “It is that vital to what we do. In addition, we try to keep the fees low. We don’t want money to be an issue of kids being in band, so we’re pretty proud that we charge the least amount to be in band of all the other programs around us that we’re in competition with.”

The most visible thing is the marching band.

“You see all the equipment and all the things out there. Well, the school certainly contributes a ton toward our program and they’ve always been supportive, but it takes the booster club to take us over the finish line. The school doesn’t have the resources to provide us with flags and special uniforms and special equipment that we use for different shows. In fact, the music that we perform, the formations that we make and the choreography, that’s all done by professionals and paid for by the booster club. In addition to that, we have some of the greatest educators in the nation that come out here … faculty from colleges and universities around and nationally recognized educators like Charles Nail and Cindy Bullock that we’re fortunate to have here in our band hall. It’s paid for by our booster club. You can’t put a price on a kid’s education because you’re talking about enlightenment and energy; that feedback that they get from people that are traveling across the country and in some cases” the world, Whitaker said.

He added that this is only enabled through the booster club.

“I really believe that it’s important that we don’t just teach music. We teach inspiration. We teach creativity, we teach work ethic, we teach team work we teach; so many different things and they’ve got to see that it goes beyond just the halls of our band hall. This really helps us do so many things that really wind up helping these kids become better humans, better students and hopefully better on their instruments, as well. That’s just almost a side effect,” Whitaker said.

Seventeen-year-old seniors Kaleb Reyes and Jayda Floyd are delighted about the upcoming performance. Reyes plays the French horn, and Floyd, the clarinet. They have both played in the concert all four years.

Floyd said the showcase will embody what the Permian band is all about.

“For me as a senior, the three years before this year I was in concert band and the grind and the work we put in to get to our senior year and be in the top band in all of Odessa, basically, it really means a lot,” Reyes said.

Spencer McBurney, PHS Band Boosters vice president, said the organization usually tries to make a $10,000 profit from the event. The band includes 350 to 400 students so it takes a lot to finance trips to competitions and football games.

Even just paying for water and fruit can run $10,000, McBurney said.

The Booster Club also pays for professional choreographers, people to write music for the band, props used on the field and clinicians to enhance students’ musical skills.

“These kids are phenomenal. I’ve been with the organization for four years and I’ve got another four to five years to go. It’s a neat program. If anybody ever gets involved in the program, they understand one prop out on the field may cost $500. It just depends on what the prop is. It’s expensive but it’s really neat to see that many kids on the field to get that kind of job done,” McBurney said.