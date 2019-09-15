PHS head cook humbled by employee of the year honors

Permian High School’s head cook Shannon Ballard took a job in school nutrition when her grandchildren started going to school and she’s been there for more than 15 years.

Recently, Ballard was awarded School Nutrition Employee of the Year honors.

Among the 15 employees who work with Ballard is her daughter, Jennifer Gentry. PHS Cafeteria Manager Nancy Cook said she and Gentry nominated Ballard.

“She earned it. … She did earn it. She earns it every day. She works her tail off. She keeps this kitchen running. She is the heart of our kitchen, so yeah, she deserves it,” Cook said.

Gentry is in her second year of working with her mother. Ballard has three children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

“There’s no better place to work. This is a great place to work; great ladies. It just makes it even better when you love your boss and I’m right here with my mom,” Gentry said.

Cook said they serve a little more than 1,000 people a day.

“Most everybody comes through at one time or another to get something,” Cook said.

Ballard said she was humbled and shocked to win the employee of the year award. Gentry said her mother didn’t want to accept the award at first.

“She doesn’t feel she’s worthy,” Cook said. “But on the other hand, she is quite worthy and quite deserving of this award. She does her job without thinking about it. It’s her passion. It’s all of our passions to feed kids.”

Cook said there is a category every year where a school nutrition employee can be honored as employee of the year as with many other departments.

Years ago, there was the Joyce Pratt award named for a former employee who set the standard for how a kitchen should be run and operated, Cook said.

“It was for doing your job correctly and accurately,” she said. “It was called a Joyce Pratt award and you got it at the end of every year for a job well done. Not everybody got one every year. We certainly didn’t get one every year. You have to be top of your game.”

Currently, Cook said there are 15 employees in the PHS cafeteria. Ballard said it takes a team for someone to win the employee of the year award.

Ballard and Gentry get to work at 7 a.m. and breakfast is served at 8 a.m.

“We’re the first ones in the kitchen,” Gentry said.

Everything also has to be clean and sanitized.

“We’ve got the cleanest kitchen in town,” Ballard said.

When she’s not working in the cafeteria, Ballard and Gentry serve the homeless with Works of Faith through Odessa Tabernacle. Ballard said they probably feed about 30 people a week and she’s been doing it for four years.

“It’s a humbling experience to go out and see people that are truly homeless living in a box on the side of the road; a definite humbling experience,” Gentry said.